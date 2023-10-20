Now, it has been confirmed that it will air on BBC Four at 8:30pm on Wednesday 1st November, directly after the one-hour documentary Talking Doctor Who.

That documentary will see David Tennant travelling back through the BBC archives to tell the story of the classic era of Doctor Who, including archive interviews from past Doctors - from the late William Hartnell, who played the First Doctor, through to Sylvester McCoy, who played the Seventh Doctor.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who. BBC/Twitter

The Musical Celebration marked the first time that fans heard a number of songs from the upcoming era, including the new rendition of the show's theme music and tunes for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday.

As part of the concert, presenter Jo Whiley paid tribute to the late Michael Gambon after a song from his episode of Doctor Who, A Christmas Carol, was played.

Following a rendition of Abigail's Song (Silence Is All You Know), she said: "We really should dedicate that performance to Sir Michael Gambon, who starred in A Christmas Carol and sadly just died. Michael Gambon, everyone."

The concert was held as part of the celebrations surrounding Doctor Who's 60th anniversary, which will be marked by three specials later this year.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has also teased another project to mark the occasion, which shot over six days earlier this year - although exactly what this is remains to be seen.

