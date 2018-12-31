“I mean, it's so difficult to answer,” the actor who plays the Thirteenth Doctor said when a young fan asked her what was best about being the Time Lord.

“But I think one of the most incredible things is the sense of endless possibility.”

Whittaker explained that she felt playing the role had broadened her horizons, allowing her to approach the world with a more positive, open attitude than she had before.

“As humans, we don't often feel that life deals us that card, and I think being the Doctor makes you see life in an open-hearted and adventurous way,” she continued. “And it makes me want to share that outlook.”

Addressing the fan directly, she concluded: “To know that as a young Doctor Who fan, you could potentially carry that outlook on, is very exciting.”

Well, that clears up any doubt – like Peter Capaldi before her, Jodie Whittaker IS the Doctor. Accept no imitators.

The Doctor Who New Year’s special airs on BBC1