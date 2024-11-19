A teaser video, posted to the official Doctor Who social media accounts, sees a Dalek asking: "You think you can defeat the Daleks?"

We then hear Gatwa's voice as the Doctor, saying: "Oh, honey, finally, you are here! Right, so – introductions. On board this ship with you is a Dalek."

As the Daleks close in, they warn: "Without your precious Doctor, humanity is helpless. Exterminate!"

Gatwa, who took over from David Tennant as the Doctor, previously opened up about being "desperate" to face the Daleks, as he hasn't yet encountered the iconic foe on screen.

"I’ve heard chats about me not ever facing a Dalek. I’d be so angry if that’s the case!" he told Entertainment Weekly.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who season 14 BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

"By the time that I’m done with Doctor Who, I better have faced a Dalek. What on earth would be the point of me being Doctor Who without facing a Dalek!"

Explaining his reasoning for leaving them out of Gatwa's first season, Davies previously said: "I do think we've had a lot of Daleks lately.

"Because, actually, lovely Chris Chibnall's Christmas specials have all been Daleks. So I think they've been done a lot, so people are expecting them every year now. So I think they need a good pause."

Gatwa will return to screens this Christmas in the Steven Moffat-penned festive special Joy to the World, along with guest star Nicola Coughlan.

He'll then be back for season 15, which is set to air next year. As for beyond that? Gatwa previously told RadioTimes.com: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

