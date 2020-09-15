There, he will find himself battling for survival in a universe full of Daleks, Mechonoids, Movellans... and Davros!

"It's a big old epic sweep," Tennant said. "It reminds me a little bit of those Flash Gordon serials that used to be on the TV during the school holidays when I was a kid. Each story has its own self-contained world, but the whole thing has an over-arching momentum. I've really enjoyed how varied it is, all within this one story, and the variety of worlds that we go to and environments that we're in.

"And, as we go through this space opera, to have all these characters brought so clearly to life by a whole range of wonderful actors, it's been a treat."

Dalek Universe will see the Doctor with "no TARDIS for sanctuary" and "no Rose or Martha or Donna to help", but Big Finish Senior Producer, David Richardson revealed that the new stories will see the return of Anya Kingdom (Jane Slavin) - a character who previously appeared in a series of adventures alongside Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor.

Broadchurch actor Joe Sims will also appear in Dalek Universe as Mark Seven, "an artificial man with a mysterious history" – and Doctor Who fans might recall that an android named Mark Seven featured as a character in a planned TV spin-off focused on the Daleks and written by Dalek creator Terry Nation in the 1960s.

Though the Daleks spin-off never materialised, it seems as though the team behind Dalek Universe might be drawing some inspiration from Nation's unused concepts...

Previous Dalek designs, as seen in the 2015 series of Doctor Who

Dalek Universe will be divided into three volumes, released in April, July and October 2021, with each volume released in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl.

The series will also be preceded by a special prologue: The Dalek Protocol, a four-part Doctor Who adventure set on the planet Exxilon, starring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, and also featuring Leela (Louise Jameson) and K-9 (John Leeson).

Doctor Who fans can now pre-order all three volumes of Dalek Universe either individually or as a bundle from the Big Finish website.

