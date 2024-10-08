One lucky fan will get the chance to see the episode, with up to 30 of their friends and loved ones, in a cinema local to them by entering a prize draw that closes at midnight (BST) on Sunday 13th October – head this way to enter.

The competition, part of the show's Friendship Is Universal celebration, is open to residents of the United Kingdom and the United States only, with no date given for when the special private screening would be – only that it would be "before it airs" on Christmas Day.

That means the winner and their guests would be among the first fans on the planet to see the completed episode in all of its glory.

More like this

Teasing what Joy to the World has in store, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "It's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Nicola Coughlan in Doctor Who. BBC

The episode picks up after season 14 finale Empire of Death, when Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday said a tearful farewell to the Doctor and their adventures as she chose to reconnect with her biological mother instead.

The Doctor Who website describes Friendship Is Universal as "a celebration of the companionship and camaraderie that is at the heart of Doctor Who, both in the characters we love, and the heart (or hearts!) of every fan of the Whoniverse".

The scheme kicked off in blockbuster fashion with a crossover between Doctor Who and Star Trek at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, consisting of a shared panel and two connected mobile games.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.