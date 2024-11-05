The auction starts on Friday 15th November at 5pm and goes on until the same time on Saturday 23rd November, with the coveted item expected to reach between £10,000 and £20,000 for the annual fundraiser. Propstore is handling the sale.

Whittaker said: "Doctor Who has always been about helping others and making the world a better place, so it's wonderful that my TARDIS can go on to support BBC Children in Need and make a real difference in children's lives."

That's not the only piece of Doctor Who history going under the hammer this year, with Kylie Minogue's costume from 2007 Christmas special Voyage of the Damned also up for grabs.

Donned by the pop icon for her memorable turn as Astrid Peth, the black and white outfit will be auctioned for a shorter seven-hour period between 5pm and midnight on Friday 15th November – the night of the Children in Need telecast.

Although valued lower than the TARDIS itself, the garment is still expected to reach between £3,000 and £6,000, meaning neither will be a budget-priced early Christmas gift.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But with the work of BBC Children in Need being just as important as ever before, it's hoped that these sales could make a hefty contribution to this year's grand fundraising total.

This year's Children in Need telecast will be fronted by a six-person presenting team including Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes, Lenny Rush, Chris Ramsey, Ade Adepitan and Mel Giedroyc.

It has also been announced that a sneak preview of this year's Doctor Who Christmas special – Steven Moffat's Joy to the World – will be featured during the broadcast.

The festive episode stars Ncuti Gatwa and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.