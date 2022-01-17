New Doctor Who board game Don’t Blink announced

Released by Gale Force Nine, Doctor Who: Don’t Blink will test players’ skills with a storyline that takes them to a derelict spaceship they must fix before the terrifying statues get to them.

A brand new Doctor Who board game is set to launch in April this year, pitting the Doctor against the Weeping Angels.

The tactical board game has been designed for a minimum of two players and a maximum of five, with each player taking on a specific role.

Not only will they be able to choose between becoming the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith), or companions Amy (Karen Gillan), Rory (Arthur Darvill) and Clara (Jenna Coleman), but one of them will have to get their (stone-carved) villain hat out and play as the Weeping Angels.

The point of the game is for the Doctor and his friends to fix the TARDIS, while the player in control of the Weeping Angels does everything they can to stop them.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The strategy game will definitely put players’ skills to the test in a Risk-like challenge, especially considering the Weeping Angels’ long-lasting impact on the series following their first appearance in 2007 episode Blink.

The episode barely featured the Doctor, focusing instead on Carey Mulligan’s Sally Sparrow as she tries to prevent the statues from taking control of the TARDIS.

The Weeping Angels have remained popular since, with Doctor Who spin-off Class making them the big baddies and the latest series, Doctor Who: Flux, seeing them take on Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor one last time before she exits the series.

Doctor Who: Don’t Blink will be released in April 2022 and will cost $30. No word as yet on its UK RRP price.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in spring 2022. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.