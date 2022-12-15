Formerly playing companion Rose Tyler , Piper revealed that her Doctor Who ending was one she has mulled over.

As we excitedly prepare for another instalment of hit Sky comedy series I Hate Suzie , which drops later this month, star of the show Billie Piper has spoken about the upcoming season in a new interview . At the same time, she also spoke about past roles, including Doctor Who , fans will be very pleased to know.

When asked if she would change a plot point or ending in something she'd done, what it would be and how exactly she'd change it, she replied: "Oh my God, for sure, the Doctor Who ending where I go off with the second Doctor instead of the real Doctor to the parallel universe.

"It’s not a criticism of Russell T Davies, because he is the master, but I struggled with that. Mainly because the second Doctor is less good than the real one!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Featuring as Tyler throughout seasons 1 and 2 of the revival series (and returning for a few episodes of season 4 and one-off special episodes, of course), Piper's Doctor Who companion was a beloved favourite. In her time as a cast member, she starred alongside both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

Later in the same interview, Piper was also asked if she'd ever do a Rose Tyler spin-off show if Russell T Davies asked her to. She said: "If it was shot in London – sorry that’s a really loveless answer!

"There’s a running theme here, I don’t want to work much. It was like four episodes all shot in London, then yeah, I’d be like a rat-up-a-drainpipe for that."

And speaking about the exciting news that Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the Doctor, she commented that it's "great" and the series is "just going from strength to strength, I’m so here for it".

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie Too. Sky

Most recently, Piper has appeared in audio drama Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon 2: Other Worlds – the latest spin-off audio drama from Big Finish. In it, she was reunited with Camille Coduri (who plays Jackie Tyler).

In the three new stories, Tyler (Piper) continues her frantic search for the only person who can help her save her universe – the Doctor – but finds an ally in the shape of a parallel world's Clive (Mark Benton).

As for I Hate Suzie, fans don't have long to wait until the new season lands on our screens as part of a joyous (and growing) Christmas TV schedule.

I Hate Suzie Too is coming to Sky and NOW this December. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.