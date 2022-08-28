Doctor Who fans name Catherine Tate's Donna the greatest companion

We asked RadioTimes.com readers to choose their favourite Doctor Who companion since the show's 2005 comeback. After they helped us narrow down the shortlist, thousands of votes were cast – but it was Catherine Tate's Donna who emerged victorious, securing 23 per cent of the vote.

Doctor Who fans have spoken: Donna Noble has been voted the best companion of the revival era!

It bodes well for Tate's return to the series for its 60th anniversary, which will also feature Tenth Doctor star David Tennant.

John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness came in second, scoring 21 per cent of the vote. Third place was claimed by Billie Piper's Rose Tyler, closely followed by Jenna Coleman's Clara Oswald and Donna's very own grandfather, Wilfred 'Wilf' Mott, played by the late Bernard Cribbins.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to mark the show's 60th anniversary Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

Morgan Jeffery, Executive Editor of RadioTimes.com, said of the results: "It's no surprise that Catherine Tate's Donna Noble has soared to victory in this RadioTimes.com readers' poll.

"Tate's stellar performance and her electric chemistry with David Tennant means Donna is still a clear fan favourite 12 years on from her final appearance to date on the series – no wonder Russell T Davies saw fit to bring her back for the show's 60th anniversary celebrations next year.

"How wonderful too that her on-screen grandfather Wilf remains still so popular in fandom – all credit to a first-class performance from the late, great Bernard Cribbins."

The top 10 companions according to RadioTimes.com readers, along with their share of the vote, is as follows:

Donna Noble 23% Captain Jack Harkness 21% Rose Tyler 11% Clara Oswald 10% Wilfred Mott 10% Amy Pond 8% River Song 4% Martha Jones 3% Sarah Jane Smith 3% Yasmin Khan 3%

Doctor Who will return for a centenary special in October, to mark the BBC 100th anniversary.

It will also serve as the final episode for Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, with Ncuti Gatwa set to step into the role of the iconic Time Lord with Russell T Davies taking charge once again.

