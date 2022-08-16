Who's the best Doctor Who companion from the revival era? Vote now

Many names were thrown into the ring and now, we're on a mission to crown a winner.

We asked Doctor Who fans on Twitter who their favourite companion from the show's revival era was.

We've shortlisted the revival companions who fans chose and added them to a poll below. It's now up to you to decide which one is the best.

For this poll, we're only including companions from the revival era. That is, characters who appeared alongside the Doctor from 2005, when Christopher Eccleston regenerated as Nine, up to the latest season.

Freema Agyeman as Martha Jones in Doctor Who. BBC

And there are plenty of companions to choose from! Freema Agyeman's Martha Jones, Jenna Coleman's Clara Oswald and Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts are all on the list. They're joined by the likes of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), who is set to make a Doctor Who return alongside David Tennant in 2023, and River Song (Alex Kingston).

Fans can also vote for Billie Piper's Rose Tyler, a character who is very much in viewers' thoughts given the casting of Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney, who is confirmed to be playing a "new Rose".

And of course, you have Thirteen's trusty current team, too – Yasmin Khan, played by Mandip Gill, who will be making a tearful exit from the show this autumn, and John Bishop's Dan Lewis.

So, who's the best Doctor Who companion? Cast your vote below.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

