The BBC recently struck a deal with Disney allowing streamer Disney Plus to become the home of Doctor Who outside the UK and Ireland . To mark the occasion, Gatwa has taken part in a Doctor Who Q&A shared on Twitter which unveils what his ideal storyline would look like.

We may not have seen Ncuti Gatwa regenerate into the Doctor in The Power of the Doctor – though a trailer for what's to come did give us a very quick glimpse – but he's been pretty busy behind the scenes.

"I cannot wait to put my stamp on the character," he says. He also reveals where his Time Lord would travel, given the chance, saying: "I would take my TARDIS to Africa, I would take my TARDIS to Nigeria."

He adds that the location would give the Doctor the chance to interact with African mythology. "I would love for the Doctor to meet the Orisha, which were a set of gods in Nigerian mythology, and I think that he'd have a lovely old time," he says.

The Sex Education actor also reveals that "there are some extraordinary storylines for this season", which will begin filming in full in November.

Before he takes over from Whittaker, however, David Tennant is back for the series' 60th anniversary to play a version of his Tenth Doctor.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.