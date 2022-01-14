Doctor Who’s David Tennant, Colin Baker team up to fight Weeping Angels
The Tenth and Sixth Doctors will face the terrifying foes together in a new Big Finish adventure.
A brand new Big Finish adventure will bring together two Doctor Who stars to defeat the Weeping Angels.
David Tennant and Colin Baker will play the Sixth and Tenth Doctors in the brand new audio drama, which is set to be released in July 2022. The project marks the concluding part of a trilogy of multi-Doctor specials featuring Tennant’s Tenth Doctor battle his enemies alongside one of his previous incarnations.
This time around, it’s creepy statues the Weeping Angels, who were recently featured in the series’ 13th season.
Doctor Who – Out of Time: Wink is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD (for just £10.99) or a digital download (for just £8.99) exclusively from the Big Finish website.
The synopsis explains the Doctors’ regenerations will collide when the Sixth Doctor goes “sight-seeing” on Lucidus Silvara, only to find himself surrounded by encompassing light. The Tenth Doctor is drawn in by a temporal anomaly, and they meet a species “with no sense of sight,” living in a city surrounded by Weeping Angels.
“To save a civilisation, the Doctors must keep their eyes on the Angels. Don’t blink. Don’t even wink,” the synopsis teases.
Speaking of the drama, producer David Richardson said: “The Out of Time series has been about wish fulfilment for us all on the productions. Putting the Tenth Doctor with past incarnations to battle the most loved monsters, what could be better than that?
“And with Wink it’s the turn of the adorable Ol’ Sixie, taking on the Weeping Angels – and this time the stone terrors are on an alien world in the future.
“It was especially lovely to hear David Tennant tell Colin Baker what a privilege it had been to record with him. Wink is, in every way, a story made out of love for Doctor Who.”
The drama is written by Lisa McMullin. Big Finish listeners can save money by purchasing the Out of Time bundle, containing all three volumes in the series, for just £27 (as a collector’s edition CD) or £24 (as a download).
