Doctor Who companion wants iconic lost story to get animation treatment
Anneke Wills hopes The Smugglers will be animated – but has played down reports that is is already in the works.
Classic Doctor Who star Anneke Wills has revealed that she would like iconic lost story The Smugglers to get the animation treatment – but has played down reports that an animated version is already in the works.
The storyline was the first serial of the show's fourth season and originally aired in four parts in September and October 1966, with Wills's companion Polly starring alongside First Doctor William Hartnell in an adventure which saw them encounter pirates in seventeenth-century Cornwall.
The entire serial is now missing, which has led some to hope that it will become the latest lost story to be restored with new animated visuals accompanying the surviving soundtracks.
But a recent post on Wills's official Facebook page explained that while it was "favourite story" she has "no idea" if there were currently plans for it to be animated.
The full post reads: "Anneke has heard on the grapevine that there are rumours that she said that Doctor Who – The Smugglers was being animated.
"Anneke says that is *not* what she said; The Smugglers is her favourite story and she hopes it will be animated but has no idea if it will be! So don't believe everything you read on the internet!"
There have long been rumours that The Smugglers would be the next storyline in line for a restoration, but asked about the possibility in 2023, Paul Hembury – who has overseen the animations – wouldn't be drawn on the specifics of future storylines.
At the time he said: "I would love to be able to say yes – I can't at this stage. We don't have a five, 10-year plan to work through. We do them one at a time.
"In all truth, I don't know whether we'll ever get to a situation where we've done every one. [But] there is something coming."
