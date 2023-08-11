However, audio recordings of all episodes exist, with The Underwater Menace – a 1967 serial starring Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor – being the latest story to be given new life by way of animation.

All four episodes will be animated in colour for a new DVD and Blu-ray release – though the second and third episodes do exist in their original live-action form and these will also be available on the set, along with the option to watch the animated episodes in black-and-white.

A teaser for the release can be watched below.

The Underwater Menace sees the Doctor and companions Jamie (Frazer Hines), Ben (Michael Craze) and Polly (Anneke Wills) arrive in the underwater city of Atlantis where they meet with Professor Zaroff (Joseph Fürst), who plots to destroy Earth by draining the oceans.

The new release will be a two-disc set, with the first disc featuring the animated episodes and the second featuring the original surviving episodes, reconstructions of the missing episodes one and four, as well as the following special features:

A Fishy Tale - Making of Documentary

Australian Censor Clips

The Man from Miditz

Frazer Hines Introduction for Episode 2 as per the original VHS release

BBC News Report (South Today)

BBC Radio Solent Piece (audio only)

Photo Gallery

Animation Gallery

PDF material including camera script

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The animated revamp of The Underwater Menace follows a similar treatment being afforded to other classic Doctor Who serials including The Abominable Snowmen (1967), The Evil of the Daleks (1967) and Galaxy 4 (1965).

The head of TV archive Kaleidoscope recently suggested that several 'missing' episodes of Doctor Who are known to still exist, but remain in private collections.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Chris Perry - CEO of Kaleidoscope - said it is "very likely" that more lost episodes will be recovered in the future.

"We know where there is missing Doctor Who out there but the owners won’t return it at the moment," he revealed.

Read more:

Doctor Who: The Underwater Menace is available to pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray or Blu-ray Steelbook from Amazon and will be released in November 2023.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.