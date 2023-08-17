Coming along for the ride is comedy writer and actor Gemma Arrowsmith, who recently brought her very own series – titled Sketched Out – to BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Meanwhile, Mary Malone has also joined the cast, following earlier roles in ITV's Vera and Channel 4's Chivalry, as well as acclaimed turns in theatrical productions. Both will appear in this year's Christmas episode in mystery roles.

Speaking exclusively to Doctor Who Magazine, executive producer Phil Collinson said: "The cast for our end-of-year festive special is continuing to grow. Though still with some names we haven’t announced yet!

"But it’s a delight to welcome two more names on board, with Gemma Arrowsmith and Mary Malone... and you won’t have to wait long to find out how they connect to the Doctor and Ruby Sunday."

Collinson went on to confirm that Hollyoaks alum Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy and Billy Brayshaw (of HBO Max sequel A Christmas Story Christmas) had taken undisclosed roles in season 14.

He explained: "Coming up after that, in the 2024 series, it’s a delight to open the studio doors to a former star of Hollyoaks with Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy.

"His character in the Oaks, Jesse, died of alcohol poisoning on his wedding day, so let’s hope he has a more peaceful time in the Whoniverse. Although I can’t promise!

"And, in a separate episode, we’re delighted to say hello to Billy Brayshaw," added Collinson, "and there are plenty more names to come!"

