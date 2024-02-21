Noomi Rapace in spooky first look at Constellation, from Doctor Who writer
An exclusive clip teases what's in store for Rapace's astronaut after she returns from space to find parts of her life missing.
Brand new series Constellation is set to land on Apple TV+ this week, joining the streamer's impressive sci-fi thriller catalogue. And a clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com teases why it's a must watch.
The newcomer, dubbed "absolutely spectacular" in our four-star review, features many of the hallmarks of the genre. A stellar cast led by Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), atmospheric cinematography and a gripping concept.
Rapace's Jo is an astronaut who returns from space after a traumatic mission, only to find that parts of her life are missing. Banks has a brilliant turn as former astronaut Henry Caldera, with the pair joined by James D'Arcy, William Catlett and German actress Barbara Sukowa in the cast.
At the centre of the twisty story is Jo's relationship with her daughter Alice, played by newcomers Rosie and Davina Coleman, with the clip above showing us a glimpse of what's in store for the pair.
The scene begins with Jo going out in the snow to stash away a mysterious bag when she hears what appears to be her daughter calling for her from the wilderness.
After checking that her daughter is safe in her bed, Jo decides to answer the call.
Much like Severance and Silo before it, Constellation promises a dark and enticing ride.
“I wanted to do something that was like a ghost story in space," writer Peter Harness, whose previous credits include Doctor Who, previously told RadioTimes.com.
Judging by the eerie clip above, it seems he has succeeded on that account.
The first three episodes of Constellation will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 21st February.
