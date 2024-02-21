Rapace's Jo is an astronaut who returns from space after a traumatic mission, only to find that parts of her life are missing. Banks has a brilliant turn as former astronaut Henry Caldera, with the pair joined by James D'Arcy, William Catlett and German actress Barbara Sukowa in the cast.

At the centre of the twisty story is Jo's relationship with her daughter Alice, played by newcomers Rosie and Davina Coleman, with the clip above showing us a glimpse of what's in store for the pair.

Noomi Rapace as Jo and Rosie/Davina Coleman as Alice in Apple TV+'s Constellation. Apple TV+

The scene begins with Jo going out in the snow to stash away a mysterious bag when she hears what appears to be her daughter calling for her from the wilderness.

After checking that her daughter is safe in her bed, Jo decides to answer the call.

Much like Severance and Silo before it, Constellation promises a dark and enticing ride.

“I wanted to do something that was like a ghost story in space," writer Peter Harness, whose previous credits include Doctor Who, previously told RadioTimes.com.

Judging by the eerie clip above, it seems he has succeeded on that account.

The first three episodes of Constellation will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 21st February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

