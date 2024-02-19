Meet the cast of Constellation on Apple TV+ led by Noomi Rapace
The sci-fi thriller has plenty of surprises in store.
As new sci-fi Constellation nears on Apple TV+, Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks's psychological thriller is sure to be another win for the streaming service.
The series, created by Doctor Who writer Peter Harness and Breaking Bad director and producer Michelle MacLaren, follows Rapace's Jo, an astronaut who returns from a traumatic mission to space to find parts of her life missing.
The cast also includes the likes of Jonathan Banks and James D'Arcy, and introduces youngsters Rosie and Davina Coleman as Jo's daughter Alice.
Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Apple TV+'s Constellation.
Constellation cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ sci-fi
The full cast of Constellation is as follows:
- Noomi Rapace as Jo
- Jonathan Banks as Henry/Bud Caldera
- James D'Arcy as Magnus
- Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice
- William Catlett as Paul Lancaster
- Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko
- Julian Looman as Frederic Duverger
- Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei
- Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin
- Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster
- Henry David as Ilya Andreev
- Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace
- Michel Diercks as Jimmy
- Sandra Teles as Yazmina Suri
- Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright
- Chipo Chung as Michaela Moyone
Noomi Rapace plays Jo
Who is Jo? Jo is an astronaut who returns from a traumatic mission in space to find her life isn't quite as she remembered it. She's a fiercely loving mother to Alice and it's clear she'll do anything for her daughter.
Speaking about the emotional journey viewers will go on, Rapace explained to RadioTimes.com: “Most mothers will be able to relate to the internal conflict that Jo is facing of being away, loving your work and wanting to be the best and then having a child that you feel you’re not completely present with and slipping away from because she’s growing."
She added: “This is something that I’ve been fighting with and trying to figure out for 20 years of my life since I’ve had my son. This is why Peter Harness’s writing is so brilliant because it’s a big-scale psychological thriller with sci-fi elements but it’s also very grounded and the characters feel real. No one is really good or really bad, it’s just life.”
Where have I seen Noomi Rapace before? Rapace has had an illustrious career across film and TV and is known for her globally acclaimed roles in the Millennium film series and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She's also starred as Madame Simza Heron in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, as Elizabeth Shaw in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and as Harriet Bauman in Jack Ryan.
Jonathan Banks plays Henry/Bud Caldera
Who is Henry/Bud Caldera? Caldera is a former astronaut who plays a key role in Jo's journey.
Speaking about how he approached the role, Banks admitted he was a little "intimidated".
He told RadioTimes.com: "I’ve always held astronauts to a level of such intelligence and also the geniuses of their physicality and what they can do and what they go through.
"At the same time, they are human beings and with that there was a fair level of intimidation. Also, wanting to portray any military person with dignity and respect.”
Where have I seen Jonathan Banks before? Banks is best known for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also played Frank McPike in the series Wiseguy, and criminology professor Buzz Hickey in Community.
James D'Arcy plays Magnus
Who is Magnus? Magnus is Jo's husband and a loving father to Alice. He's left confused when his wife returns from space quite different to how she left.
Where have I seen James D'Arcy before? D'Arcy is known for varied roles across film and TV, including appearing in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, playing murder suspect Lee Ashworth in Broadchurch, and voicing Howard Stark's butler Edwin Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rosie and Davina Coleman play Alice
Who is Alice? Alice is the young daughter of Jo and Magnus who has to face up to some terrifying questions throughout the course of the series.
Where have I seen Rosie and Davina Coleman before? The pair have also starred as Petunia Larkin in 2021's The Larkins.
William Catlett plays Paul Lancaster
Who is Paul Lancaster? Paul is a teammate of Jo's who joins her on her mission in space.
Where have I seen William Catlett before? Catlett has appeared in TV series including First, That Guy and Insecure, as well as Lovecraft Country, Black Lightning and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Last year, he appeared in the film A Thousand and One.
Barbara Sukowa plays Irena Lysenko
Who is Irena Lysenko? Irena is a higher up in Roscosmos, the Russian space initiative. She has a complicated relationship with Banks's Caldera.
Where have I seen Barbara Sukowa before? German actress Sukowa is known for films including Atomic Blonde, Hannah Arendt and Lola.
