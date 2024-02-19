The cast also includes the likes of Jonathan Banks and James D'Arcy, and introduces youngsters Rosie and Davina Coleman as Jo's daughter Alice.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Apple TV+'s Constellation.

Constellation cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ sci-fi

The full cast of Constellation is as follows:

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry/Bud Caldera

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster

Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko

Julian Looman as Frederic Duverger

Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei

Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin

Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster

Henry David as Ilya Andreev

Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace

Michel Diercks as Jimmy

Sandra Teles as Yazmina Suri

Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright

Chipo Chung as Michaela Moyone

Noomi Rapace plays Jo

Who is Jo? Jo is an astronaut who returns from a traumatic mission in space to find her life isn't quite as she remembered it. She's a fiercely loving mother to Alice and it's clear she'll do anything for her daughter.

Speaking about the emotional journey viewers will go on, Rapace explained to RadioTimes.com: “Most mothers will be able to relate to the internal conflict that Jo is facing of being away, loving your work and wanting to be the best and then having a child that you feel you’re not completely present with and slipping away from because she’s growing."

She added: “This is something that I’ve been fighting with and trying to figure out for 20 years of my life since I’ve had my son. This is why Peter Harness’s writing is so brilliant because it’s a big-scale psychological thriller with sci-fi elements but it’s also very grounded and the characters feel real. No one is really good or really bad, it’s just life.”

Where have I seen Noomi Rapace before? Rapace has had an illustrious career across film and TV and is known for her globally acclaimed roles in the Millennium film series and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She's also starred as Madame Simza Heron in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, as Elizabeth Shaw in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and as Harriet Bauman in Jack Ryan.

Jonathan Banks plays Henry/Bud Caldera

Jonathan Banks as Henry in Constellation. Apple TV+

Who is Henry/Bud Caldera? Caldera is a former astronaut who plays a key role in Jo's journey.

Speaking about how he approached the role, Banks admitted he was a little "intimidated".

He told RadioTimes.com: "I’ve always held astronauts to a level of such intelligence and also the geniuses of their physicality and what they can do and what they go through.

"At the same time, they are human beings and with that there was a fair level of intimidation. Also, wanting to portray any military person with dignity and respect.”

Where have I seen Jonathan Banks before? Banks is best known for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also played Frank McPike in the series Wiseguy, and criminology professor Buzz Hickey in Community.

James D'Arcy plays Magnus

James D'Arcy as Magnus and Davina/Rosie Coleman as Alice in Apple TV+'s Constellation. Apple TV+

Who is Magnus? Magnus is Jo's husband and a loving father to Alice. He's left confused when his wife returns from space quite different to how she left.

Where have I seen James D'Arcy before? D'Arcy is known for varied roles across film and TV, including appearing in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, playing murder suspect Lee Ashworth in Broadchurch, and voicing Howard Stark's butler Edwin Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rosie and Davina Coleman play Alice

Rosie and Davina Coleman play Alice. Apple TV+

Who is Alice? Alice is the young daughter of Jo and Magnus who has to face up to some terrifying questions throughout the course of the series.

Where have I seen Rosie and Davina Coleman before? The pair have also starred as Petunia Larkin in 2021's The Larkins.

William Catlett plays Paul Lancaster

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster in Constellation. Apple TV+

Who is Paul Lancaster? Paul is a teammate of Jo's who joins her on her mission in space.

Where have I seen William Catlett before? Catlett has appeared in TV series including First, That Guy and Insecure, as well as Lovecraft Country, Black Lightning and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Last year, he appeared in the film A Thousand and One.

Barbara Sukowa plays Irena Lysenko

Barbara Sukowa. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Who is Irena Lysenko? Irena is a higher up in Roscosmos, the Russian space initiative. She has a complicated relationship with Banks's Caldera.

Where have I seen Barbara Sukowa before? German actress Sukowa is known for films including Atomic Blonde, Hannah Arendt and Lola.

The first three episodes of Constellation will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 21st February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

