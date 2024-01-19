Created by writer Peter Harness (known for his work on Doctor Who, among other shows) and Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren, the series will star Rapace alongside Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks and Oppenheimer actor James D'Arcy.

Here's everything you need to know about Constellation and when it'll be released on Apple TV+.

Constellation will be released on 21st February.

There will be eight episodes, with the first three dropping at once. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Apple TV+.

Jonathan Banks as Henry in Constellation. Apple TV+

Constellation cast: Who will star in Apple TV+ series?

The cast of Constellation is as follows:

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice

William Catlett as Paul

Barbara Sukowa as Irene

Henry David as Ilya

Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei

Carole Weyers as Audrey

Noomi Rapace stars as Jo, the astronaut determined to piece her life back together after she returns from space following a terrible disaster.

Rapace is internationally renowned, with roles in the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films, Prometheus and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, among others.

Noomi Rapace. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

D'Arcy plays Jo's husband, Magnus. He's known for roles in the likes of Dunkirk, Oppenheimer, Broadchurch and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Banks plays Henry, an astronaut who hasn't quite recovered from his last trip to space. He'll be recognisable to most fans from his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad.

Constellation plot: What will the Apple TV+ series be about?

Plenty of the details of the plot of Constellation are being kept under wraps, but an official synopsis gives us a bit of a clue.

It reads: "Constellation stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

Is there a trailer for Constellation?

Not just yet - but we're sure it won't be too long until one arrives.

Constellation will begin on Apple TV+ on 21st February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

