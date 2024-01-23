Doctor Who writer's new sci-fi thriller Constellation gets first trailer
The spooky trailer sees Noomi Rapace lead the series.
The trailer for psychological sci-fi thriller Constellation has been released by Apple TV+, giving fans a preview into what to expect from the suspenseful new show.
The series, which was first announced in 2022, stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to realise that key pieces of her life are missing.
Other cast members include Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris), William Catlett (The Devil You Know) and Barbara Sukowa (The Swarm).
The trailer sees Jo return to Earth and finding that her memory is lacking. She begins hallucinating and doesn't know what has happened to her.
The official synopsis reads: "The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."
You can watch the full trailer below:
The sci-fi thriller was originally green lit back in 2022 and has been created and written by Peter Harness (Doctor Who), and was directed by Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, The Morning Show).
Constellation will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21st February with its first three episodes and will be followed by one episodes weekly through to Wednesday 27th March.
