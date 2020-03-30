Based on the hugely popular Japanese video games of the same name, it's no surprise the horror series has been such a hit.

The fourth series surely spells more betrayal, demon-fighting and gore for Trevor, Sypha, Alucard and co. The third season did plenty of set-up for the next run, from Isaac's sort of redemption arc to the vampire empresses' sadistic ploy to get Hector under their thumb.

A release date for season four has yet to be confirmed, but it could be a while yet before the next instalment lands on Netflix, as there was a 17-month gap between the release of seasons two and three.

