Carrie cast: Full list of confirmed actors for Prime Video remake
Mike Flanagan is returning to Stephen King's horror classic.
One of Stephen King's most iconic stories is being adapted for the screen once again, with horror maestro Mike Flanagan retelling the sad and scary story of Carrie for a new generation.
The short novel follows high schooler Carrie White (to be played by relative unknown Summer Howell) as she navigates through her teenage years, while suffering abuse and humiliation from her mother and classmates alike.
The intense stress she endures manifests itself as telekinetic abilities, which rapidly grow stronger in the weeks leading up to prom night, where all hell breaks loose following a cruel prank.
The story was first adapted to great acclaim by filmmaker Brian De Palma in 1976, but critically panned versions followed in 2002 and 2013, meaning this miniseries is tasked with breaking that negative trend.
It's too soon to say whether it will succeed in that regard, but undoubtedly, Flanagan has assembled some strong talent for the project, including several key collaborators from his past projects on Netflix.
Here's your guide to Prime Video's Carrie cast – and where you might have seen them before.
Carrie cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video remake
Here's an overview of the full Carrie cast on Prime Video – keep reading for more detailed profiles on the key actors and characters in the project.
- Summer Howell as Carrie White
- Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White
- Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle
- Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen
- Thalia Dudek as Emaline
- Siena Agudong as Sue Snell
- Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin
- Josie Totah as Tina
- Arthur Conti as Billy
- Joel Oulette as Tommy
- Kate Siegel as TBC
- Michael Trucco as TBC
- Katee Sackhoff as TBC
- Rahul Kohli as TBC
- Crystal Balint as TBC
- Danielle Klaudt as TBC
- Heather Graham as TBC
- Tim Bagley as TBC
- Tahmoh Penikett as TBC
- Mapuana Makia as TBC
- Rowan Danielle as TBC
- Naika Toussaint as TBC
- Delainey Hayles as TBC
- Cassandra Naud as TBC
Summer Howell as Carrie White
Who is Carrie? Carrie is a teenage girl who lives a sad and lonely life with her strict, overbearing and devoutly religious mother, Margaret. Her school life offers no respite as she struggles to make friends and frequently becomes the target of bullying. As she begins to manifest telekinetic powers, her classmates plot a particularly cruel stunt.
What else has Summer Howell been in? Howell is no stranger to the horror genre, with credits including Time Cut, Spirit in the Blood, Channel Zero and the Chucky franchise.
Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White
Who is Margaret White? Margaret is Carrie's mother, who raises her alone in a strict and sometimes abusive manner. She discourages her from making friends or having any sort of relationships outside of their tightly controlled home.
What else has Samantha Sloyan been in? Sloyan has previously collaborated with filmmaker Mike Flanagan on The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher and, most recently, The Life of Chuck. She's also known for medical dramas The Pitt and Grey's Anatomy.
Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle
Who is Principal Grayle? The principal at Carrie's school.
What else has Matthew Lillard been in? Lillard is probably best known for his work on the Scooby-Doo franchise, where he played Shaggy in both live-action and animated projects. Other credits include Scream, Twin Peaks and Good Girls.
Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin
Who is Miss Desjardin? Miss Desjardin is a teacher at Carrie's school, who attempts to reach out to her after she suffers a public humiliation.
What else has Amber Midthunder been in? Midthunder earned acclaim for her role as Naru in 2022's hit Predator prequel Prey. She has also appeared in high-concept Marvel series Legion, comedy-drama Reservation Dogs and Netflix's live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Kate Siegel as TBC
What else has Kate Siegel been in? Kate is the wife of filmmaker Mike Flanagan and has appeared in a number of his past projects, including The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher. She's also appeared in Steven Moffat's series adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife.
Michael Trucco as TBC
What else has Michael Trucco been in? Besides past Mike Flanagan projects, Trucco is also known for Battlestar Galactica, Revenge, The Rookie and Fire Country. Most recently, he appeared in Netflix blockbuster The Electric State.
Katee Sackhoff as TBC
What else has Katee Sackhoff been in? Sackhoff is probably best known for her work in the sci-fi genre, which includes the role of Bo-Katan Kryze in the Star Wars franchise. Previously, she appeared in Battlestar Galactica, Riddick and Netflix's Another Life.
Rahul Kohli as TBC
What else has Rahul Kohli been in? Another Flanagan regular, Kohli's other work includes iZombie, Supergirl and The Electric State. He currently stars on Prime Video's young adult drama We Were Liars.
Crystal Balint as TBC
What else has Crystal Balint been in? Balint's recent credits include Canadian crime drama Allegiance and two Teagarden Mystery made-for-TV films. She previously collaborated with Flanagan on Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher.
Heather Graham as TBC
What else has Heather Graham been in? Graham rose to fame in the '90s with roles in Twin Peaks, Boogie Nights, Bowfinger and Austin Powers. She found further success in the Hangover comedy franchise. Other credits include sitcoms Arrested Development, Scrubs and Angie Tribeca.
Carrie is coming soon to Prime Video.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.