From the moment we watched them dance beneath the stars at Big Ben we knew they had a special kind of chemistry, so it's little wonder that Billie Piper and John Barrowman had a joyous reunion in Canada this weekend.

The Doctor Who stars were in the country for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, and couldn't resist taking a cheeky snap together.

"Reunited and it feels so good. Billie Piper and JB," Barrowman wrote.

"Captain Jack and Rose. Comeback and meet the 12th Doc," a fan responded.

And the reunion with Piper wasn't Barrowman's only Doctor Who encounter of the day either – he also met an adorable baby, whom it appears is named Gallifrey.

We're calling it, the kid is definitely a Time Lord!

