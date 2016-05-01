Billie Piper and John Barrowman had a joyous Doctor Who reunion
We always knew Rose and Captain Jack would meet again
From the moment we watched them dance beneath the stars at Big Ben we knew they had a special kind of chemistry, so it's little wonder that Billie Piper and John Barrowman had a joyous reunion in Canada this weekend.
The Doctor Who stars were in the country for the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, and couldn't resist taking a cheeky snap together.
"Reunited and it feels so good. Billie Piper and JB," Barrowman wrote.
"Captain Jack and Rose. Comeback and meet the 12th Doc," a fan responded.
More like this
And the reunion with Piper wasn't Barrowman's only Doctor Who encounter of the day either – he also met an adorable baby, whom it appears is named Gallifrey.
We're calling it, the kid is definitely a Time Lord!