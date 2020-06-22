Well, let’s find out. As usual, this week we have six stellar superhero stories in contention, ranging from Tony Stark’s second outing, Ant-Man’s big team up, Spider-Man’s European adventure, Captain America’s origin and sequels for super-teams the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Vote in the poll now – or, if you need a quick reminder of each film, check out our handy-dandy recap below.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The original Marvel sequel raised the stakes as Tony Stark took on another tough villain (Mickey Rourke’s Whiplash), met a new Rhodey (Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard) and battled his own inner demons as the life-saving arc reactor begin to poison him.

Also featuring some brilliantly inventive action sequences (hello, Grand Prix!), the first appearance of Black Widow and War Machine as well as a sterling performance by Sam Rockwell’s flailing Justin Hammer, Iron Man 2 set up a lot of the burgeoning Marvel universe.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

While we’re still not sure if Cap is technically the first Avenger – Thor is older and Captain Marvel inspired the team name – this World War Two adventure was definitely a rip-roaring debut for the Sentinel of Liberty.

Introducing Chris Evans’ fan-favourite superhero as well as sidekick Bucky (Sebastian Stan), The First Avenger powered through vintage setpieces and tales of derring-do all the way to a truly epic conclusion. At least we now know Steve and Peggy got that dance in the end…

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Bigger and more complex than the original Avengers movie, Age of Ultron had a lot to live up to in terms of spectacle, which it more than delivered. But Joss Whedon’s last Marvel movie also delivers one of the more challenging narratives in the MCU, questioning the purpose and efficacy of superheroes in an evolving world. Plus, evil robots!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

After the breakout hit of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, this more personal sequel delved into the family mystery of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as he met his long-absent father while escaping the self-obsessed Sovereign forces.

Elsewhere, new team members (including Yondu, Mantis and Nebula) came to the fore, director James Gunn brought a host of inventive new action sequences and – perhaps most importantly of all – we got to know Baby Groot. Can Baby Yoda dance like that? I think not.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

How do you follow a movie event like Avengers: Infinity War? Well, Marvel didn’t – at least not directly. Instead the next MCU movie flashed back a few weeks to see Paul Rudd’s shrinking hero under house arrest and ready to take on a new foe, the ever-phasing Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Also featuring the return of the “original” Wasp (Uma Thurman) and Hope Van Dyne’s ascendancy as a hero, this sequel packed a lot into an (appropriately) small space. And who could forget that final post-credits scene…

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Michelle (Zendaya) catches a ride from Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOME.

Peter Parker goes global in this light-hearted sequel, which sees the webbed wonder travelling Europe and battling elemental monsters with the help of a friendly new ally – who just so happens to be based on classic Spider-Man villain and master of illusions Mysterio. Hmm...

Yes, at this stage it’s no surprise that there’s more to Mysterio than meets the eye, with the final clash between Spidey and Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) making for one of the most epic Spider-Man battles to date. And if ever a post-credits scene made the entire movie, it’s one starring a certain J. Jonah Jameson…

Freshly reminded of all the candidates? Head back above and vote now!