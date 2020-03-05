Pattinson's Batman can also be spotted in the photos, giving us yet another glimpse of his redesigned costume.

The Batmobile has been a staple of the Batman franchise for decades, with each screen iteration getting their own unique version of the car.

Over the years, it has evolved from the humble model seen in Adam West's campy TV show, to the bold gothic design of Tim Burton's films and the more grounded military-inspired vehicles of the Christopher Nolan trilogy and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Batman's chosen design resembles an armoured muscle car from the front, but the back reveals its powerhouse engine.

Pattinson will star as the title character, alongside an all-star cast including Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon).

The plot of the movie is being kept tightly under wraps, but some fans have speculated it could be inspired by a comic book story titled The Long Halloween, which sees Batman taking on holiday-themed rogues.

The Batman is scheduled for release on 26th June 2021