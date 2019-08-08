Or did they? Because since Endgame’s release many have pondered whether Cap was secretly always worthy enough to lift the hammer (you see him move it slightly in Age of Ultron, making Thor nervous) – and now Avengers: Endgame’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed this theory officially.

“He always could,” Anthony said during a reddit AMA.

“Our interpretation of the famous scene in Ultron was that when he realised he could pick up Mjolnir he quickly chose not to, because he didn't want to embarrass Thor.”

More like this

In other words, Thor’s exclamation when he saw Cap with his hammer – “I knew it” – can be taken fairly literally, and any theories that Steve needed to “cleanse” himself of secrets he’d been keeping before he could lift it are unfounded.

At least, that is until someone else in the cast or production team produces a rival interpretation of THAT hammer scene that we’ll all just lap up all over again.

Look, it was a really cool scene, ok? In fact, let’s all go and watch it again…

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is available for digital download now