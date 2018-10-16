“As it developed the series referred to [the Tardis] as having been grown,” Arwel Wyn Jones, who designed Whittaker’s ship and worked on the series during the Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant years, told Radio Times during our exclusive tour of the new interior set.

“But it was still a metal structure where the coral had kind of grown over.”

And so for his new design, Jones decided to re-use the idea of having a natural, non-mechanical source of the Tardis’ power – but take it to a very different conclusion.

“I kind of tried to flip it, though the basis is kind of the same,” he said.

“To actually move through space and time you’d need an incredible amount of power, so we’re harnessing the power of this time crystal – it’s what actually now drives the Tardis.”

“The new design is harnessing nature, in a way. Where the metal bits have actually been used to try and contain a natural power source.

“So more like a Faraday cage, if you like," he concluded.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays