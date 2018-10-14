(The iconic blue police box exterior has also had some minor cosmetic changes, which you can read about here).

“Ohhh – you’ve redecorated!” the Doctor says as she takes her first steps inside.

“I REALLY like it.”

More like this

Even at first glance, the new Tardis is quite a departure from designs past, with endless, shifting trans-dimensional walls, swirling wall screens behind glowing blue hexagonal panels and towering golden crystals that form bent “fingers” around the central time rotor (which is also a crystal of the same type). It's also quite dark and atmospheric, with the odd beam of light punching through the gloom to offer a little illumination for our heroes.

The centre of the new Doctor Who Tardis design (BBC)

Even the doors haven’t escaped the revamping talents of designer Arwel Wyn Jones, with the basic police-box entrance – which dropped a set of “inner doors” used during the classic series run in 2005 – extended with side walls, essentially meaning the “blue box” part of the Tardis is more a part of the inner design as well.

The console itself is as full of intriguing gadgets and controls as ever – we spotted a custard cream biscuit deliverer, an hourglass and even a tiny spinning Tardis during the episode – and overall it looks like the perfect home for the new Doctor’s adventures.

But of course, you want to know more. You want some exclusive details of how the new Tardis was designed, its inspirations, how it was built and all the secrets hidden within its cavernous walls – we get it.

And happily for you, it’s your lucky day – because from Tuesday 16th October, Radio Times magazine has an exclusive first look at the new Tardis in our latest cover feature, including interviews with Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and designer Arwel Jones.

Featuring unseen pictures, exciting new details of the Tardis AND an in-depth history of its many iterations over the years, it’s a must-read for any Who fans looking for the inside scoop on the Doctor’s new motor (well, new incarnation of the same motor, anyway). Pick it up in UK shops from Tuesday, or buy the online version at your leisure.

Tardis secrets await you…

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC1

What do YOU think of Doctor Who?

We want YOU to review Doctor Who by sending us a short video clip (make it at least 13 seconds long) of yourself giving your thoughts on Segun Akinola’s new Doctor Who theme tune and the 13 th Doctor’s new Tardis.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special Doctor Who fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times website and YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we'll be able to use every video that's sent in.

Here’s one we made earlier…

How do I send in a Doctor Who video review?

Your video review should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any Doctor Who music, images or footage – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in your Doctor Who costumes that’s absolutely fine.

If you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video review. And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.

Advertisement

So what are you waiting for? Get reviewing and have YOUR say on the new Whovian era!