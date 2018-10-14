And it’s fair to say that the episode brought about a lot of love on social media, kicking off when the series FINALLY debuted its opening credits after keeping them secret last week.

And as the episode went on, fans were mostly loving the story of the Ghost Monument, which saw the Tardis team investigate a planet called Desolation, battle off some creepy ribbon monsters and even included a callback to Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor and his “Venusian aikido” martial art.

But let’s be honest – there’s one moment in this episode that REALLY made a splash, and that was the long-awaited reveal of the Doctor’s new Tardis (it even trended on Twitter!)

And when fans did finally get to see the interior of the iconic blue box, it’s fair to say they weren’t disappointed.

No, we’re not sensing much disappointment at all.

But the excitement doesn’t end there – because this week, Radio Times has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Tardis, including interviews with the cast, designer Arwel Wyn Jones and all sorts of juicy secrets from the set.

You can pick up the new issue from Tuesday 16th October – and just remember, this particular magazine is a lot bigger on the inside…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

What do YOU think of Doctor Who?

We want YOU to review Doctor Who by sending us a short video clip (make it at least 13 seconds long) of yourself giving your thoughts on Segun Akinola’s new Doctor Who theme tune and the 13 th Doctor’s new Tardis.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special Doctor Who fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times website and YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we'll be able to use every video that's sent in.

Here’s one we made earlier…

How do I send in a Doctor Who video review?

Your video review should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any Doctor Who music, images or footage – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in your Doctor Who costumes that’s absolutely fine.

If you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video review. And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.

So what are you waiting for? Get reviewing and have YOUR say on the new Whovian era!