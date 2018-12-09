Episode two of Jodie Whittaker's first season, The Ghost Monument, introduced eerie bio-engineered ribbon monsters the Remnants, and saw them trying – and apparently succeeding – in scaring the Doctor with talk of "the Timeless Child".

Referring to their clairvoyant abilities, they told her "We see deeper though, further back. The Timeless Child... we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown..."

All pretty unsettling stuff, which feels far too significant to be just a throwaway comment. So it seems very likely that we'll be revisiting the concept of the Timeless Child later in the series. But who or what could it be?

One answer might be the Doctor herself – the Remnants do, at least initially, seem to be addressing her directly, telling her "You lead but you're scared to, for yourself and for others…" – but could the Doctor be described as an "outcast, abandoned and unknown"?

More like this

"Outcast" and "abandoned", quite possibly – she's not exactly popular with the rest of her people, the Time Lords – but "unknown" seems like a stretch since the Twelfth Doctor has had some pretty intense dealings with them relatively recently and is also known throughout the universe as the scourge of numerous alien races.

Then again, consider the words "we see deeper... further back... what's hidden, even from yourself". There is evidence from Doctor Who canon that the Doctor may have had a cycle of regenerations prior to her current one – could this be a reference to that perhaps: the Doctor's "unknown" former selves?

Or perhaps the Remnants are referring to someone close to the Doctor.

Asked in the first episode whether she had any family, she said "No. Lost them a long time ago". Perhaps what was lost has been found. New showrunner Chris Chibnall seems intent on harking back to the early days of Doctor Who, so maybe he's minded to bring back one of the original characters such as the Doctor's granddaughter Susan.

Of course, one option when trying to guess the identity of an unknown Doctor Who character is always... the Master. And there's actually some logic in this, if you try hard enough.

The Doctor's sometimes-evil twin is certainly an "outcast", certainly "abandoned", and given that he was (probably) about to regenerate into his female incarnation Missy last time we saw him, "unknown" might fit too since we don't know where or when she is.

But why might the Master be referred to as the Timeless Child? Well, as a boy, staring into the Time Vortex sent him mad. Could it somehow be a reference to that?

Actually, it seems unlikely – mostly because Chibnall appears keen to give Doctor Who a fresh start and has already promised pretty much all-new monsters and villains this series. So even though he's a fan of classic Who, he probably won't want to bring back a character who has just been dealt with so thoroughly by his predecessor Steven Moffat.

For now, there's only one thing about the mystery that seems clear – this is not the last we've heard of the Timeless Child...

What do YOU think of Doctor Who?

We want YOU to review Doctor Who by sending us a short video clip (make it at least 13 seconds long) of yourself giving your thoughts on Segun Akinola’s new Doctor Who theme tune and the 13 th Doctor’s new Tardis.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special Doctor Who fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times website and YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we'll be able to use every video that's sent in.

Here’s one we made earlier…

How do I send in a Doctor Who video review?

Your video review should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any Doctor Who music, images or footage – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in your Doctor Who costumes that’s absolutely fine.

If you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video review. And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.

So what are you waiting for? Get reviewing and have YOUR say on the new Whovian era!

Doctor Who continues on Sundays on BBC1

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 14 October 2018