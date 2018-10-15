As the Thirteenth Doctor explored the new interior, she came across a pedal that shot out a snack at hand height.

Obviously, for many this was the highlight of the episode...

They were all about the reaction.

It's a step forward for mankind.

Now everyone wants their very own custard cream contraption…

Many fans noted Whittaker’s character isn’t the only version of the Doctor partial to a biscuit.

...and the biscuit choice is key.

If the custard creams weren't enough to get excited about, Radio Times has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Tardis, including interviews with the cast, designer Arwel Wyn Jones and all sorts of juicy secrets from the set.

You can pick up the new issue from Tuesday 16th October.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays