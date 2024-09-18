It isn't long before she's woken up to her true identity, however, and sets about reclaiming her power, with some fans speculating that the show could morph her into an antihero in the style of fellow Disney Plus series Loki.

Writer-director Schaeffer declined to confirm or deny whether Agatha will come out the other side as a reformed baddie, but did acknowledge that the show will expose a more vulnerable side to the character than we've seen previously.

"Early on in the development process, the question was: 'Is this a redemption story?' And at this point in promotion, I can’t answer that without it being a spoiler," she told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

"But I think that, for me as a viewer, that’s an intriguing question. I’m entering into the show with a character that I love: are we going to redeem her or not? Where will she land?"

Schaeffer continued: "There is a lot of vulnerability. We really tried to titrate it correctly, being cognisant of the fact that this is a comedy, this is fun, this is a ride. So, especially in the front-half of the season, leaning more toward the horror, comedy, thrill and adventure, but it goes to a deep place."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Agatha All Along star Hahn also weighed in on the nature of her character, promising that she remains "a bad seed, for sure... always".

The show will throw several challenges at Agatha that prompt her to reflect on her path in life, including an old ally-turned-foe in Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and a mysterious teenager (Joe Locke), who swiftly becomes her familiar.

Together, they'll walk the treacherous Witches' Road, which promises unlimited power to those lucky enough to reach the end. Along the way, we can expect revelations and plenty of drama.

Schaeffer added: "Really, it’s always the story underneath, which is how WandaVision was structured. What's deep down? And it’s very much how Kathryn [Hahn] works… like, how far can we go inside of a human? And we tried to go all the way with Agatha."

