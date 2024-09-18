Following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we'll find Agatha Harkness on the cusp of a reawakening, which gets a jolt in the right direction following the arrival of a mysterious teenager (played by Joe Locke).

It's been a quieter year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with only two television shows – Agatha and Echo – and just one theatrical release – the mega-hit Deadpool & Wolverine – as the franchise recalibrates after some high-profile missteps.

Hopefully, Agatha All Along will be another step on the path to recovery – here's when to expect the first episodes and more essential details on the series.

More like this

What time is Agatha All Along released on Disney Plus?

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Chuck Zlotnick/Disney

Agatha All Along premieres its first two episodes at 2am BST on Thursday 19th September 2024, exclusively on Disney Plus.

For viewers across the pond, this equates to the altogether more reasonable time of 6pm PDT and 9pm EDT, making it easier for American fans to tune in immediately after the debut.

Most UK-based watchers will probably catch up on the show the following evening or, if they're really keen, squeeze it into their morning routine before work or school.

The series will conclude after the clocks change for winter, meaning that Agatha All Along's penultimate and final episodes won't land until 3am BST, for anyone considering staying up for the sure-to-be dramatic end.

Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month in this new limited-time offer.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Agatha All Along is a spin-off from Marvel's WandaVision, focusing on the journey of Wanda Maximoff's nemesis Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she attempts to regain the power that Wanda Maximoff drained from her.

She enters into a fragile alliance with fellow witches Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), plus Westview resident Mrs Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) and a mysterious teenager (Joe Locke) to tread the perilous Witches' Road.

Who will come out on top – and who will be lucky enough to even survive?

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly. Get three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month in this new limited-time offer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.