Who watches the Watchmen? You! On TV! Cold War comicbook classic Watchmen is planning to hit the small screen.

As Variety reports, Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is in talks with HBO to bring the superhero saga by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons to TV. Lindelof has co-written sci-fi films such as Cowboys & Aliens, Prometheus, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tomorrowland, while also creating HBO series The Leftovers.