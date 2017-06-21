A new Watchmen TV series is in the works
Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost, is reportedly developing the superhero series for HBO
Who watches the Watchmen? You! On TV! Cold War comicbook classic Watchmen is planning to hit the small screen.
As Variety reports, Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is in talks with HBO to bring the superhero saga by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons to TV. Lindelof has co-written sci-fi films such as Cowboys & Aliens, Prometheus, Star Trek Into Darkness and Tomorrowland, while also creating HBO series The Leftovers.
Watchmen started life as a comicbook mini-series in the 1980s attempting to deconstruct classic superhero stories, following its protagonists in a world where the costumed crime fighters win the Vietnam war for the US and oversee a lengthy Nixon presidency.
The dystopian DC story is best known for its 2009 film adaptation, which launched director Zack Synder’s career in the genre to characteristically polarised reviews. HBO has tried to make a Watchmen series before; the broadcaster reportedly were developing a project in 2015, but Snyder will no longer be involved in the current proposal.