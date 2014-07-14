The new trailer for Doctor Who series eight packed a lot in – including several new monsters (and one or two we may have seen somewhere before). But at barely more than a minute in length it's a case of blink and you miss them (and, no, there weren't any Weeping Angels).

That's why we thought we'd help out by giving you a chance to take a good long look at them, and have a think about what they might be up to when the Doctor returns next month...