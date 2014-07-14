A closer look at all the monsters from the new Doctor Who trailer
There are loads of new aliens in the latest series 8 trailer, but it's a case of blink and you'll miss them - so allow us to help...
The new trailer for Doctor Who series eight packed a lot in – including several new monsters (and one or two we may have seen somewhere before). But at barely more than a minute in length it's a case of blink and you miss them (and, no, there weren't any Weeping Angels).
That's why we thought we'd help out by giving you a chance to take a good long look at them, and have a think about what they might be up to when the Doctor returns next month...
This guy could be handy in a blackout...
Well they do say the House of Lords is full of dinosaurs...
More like this
Hard to know how to feel about this chap – it basically looks like a deadly, evil robot but we're confused by those beautiful blue eyes...
Most of the monsters are new but it feels like we've seen this lot somewhere before...
Remember, good eye contact is essential when meeting new species...
This robot looks like a knight to remember...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TivqZTq5u6Y