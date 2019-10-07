Penned by Love Actually’s Richard Curtis, the film will promote the new NHS Every Mind Matters online service that provides personalised advice for people struggling with stress, depression or poor sleep.

With narration provided by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the film features the faces of celebrities such as Davina McCall, Bradley Wiggins, Freddie Flintoff, Gillian Anderson, Professor Green, Will Young and Glenn Close.

Starting the advert, Prince William says: “Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us. All over the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health – at all ages – at all intensities, and for all sorts of reasons. We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping."

Prince Harry adds these feelings can happen to anybody, be it “your brother, your mother, your colleague or your neighbour”.

Meghan Markle then says there is something people can do about it, directing people towards the Every Mind Matters website.

“It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control,” Kate Middleton explains.

The new service features a quiz that generates a personal “mind plan” featuring practical tips and resources to improve mental health.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the project harnesses the "power of modern technology to do good when we know it also can help contribute to some of these problems".

He added: "It draws together the importance of treating our mental health on an equal basis to our physical health, and treating it both as an asset that each individual needs to invest in, supported by the NHS and by the government, as opposed to just something that just needs to be fixed when it goes wrong."

The Every Mind Matters film featuring the voices of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on Sky, Channel 4, ITV, Channel 5 and MTV, 8.45pm on Monday 7th October