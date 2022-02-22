It might no longer be starring Regé-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings, but Bridgerton season 2 is still set to be an undeniable must-watch. The first season was viewed by a whopping 82 million households in its first 28 days on the streamer, but can season 2 once again break records?

The Netflix schedule seems to ramp up year on year and this month it has a lot of new content (and some old favourites) heading our way.

Meanwhile, Top Boy returns for its second season on the streamer, or fourth if you include the original Channel 4 series, and Big Mouth is getting a brand-new (one would assume filthy) spin-off, Human Resources. The Last Kingdom is also set to air its fifth and final season.

New films landing on the platform include Ryan Reynolds’ latest sci-fi time travel epic, The Adam Project, and Windfall, a thriller starring Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog). Older films which will be available to stream include 2013’s romantic sci-fi Her, Spider-Man 2 and It: Chapter Two.

Read on for all you need to know about everything coming to Netflix this month.

Tuesday 1st March

Alive (1993) – Biopic starring Ethan Hawke about a Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed into the Andes in 1972

Cujo (1983) – An adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel about a rabid and terrifying St. Bernard

Hell on the Border (2019) – Western and fictional retelling of the real-life first Black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi river. Starring David Gyasi, Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo

Her (2013) – Romantic sci-fi starring Joaquin Phoenix as a man who falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013) – Horror sequel to 2010’s remake

Love Is Color Blind (2021) – Filipino romantic-comedy about a woman who helps her best friend recover from an accident that took away his ability to see in colour

The Master (2012) – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated psychological drama about a World War 2 veteran who joins a new religious movement

Three Days of the Condor (1975) – Political thriller about a CIA researcher whose co-workers are murdered, starring Robert Redford

Save the Last Dance (2001) – Teen dance film starring Julia Stiles

Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Tobey Maguire’s Spidey takes on Dr Octopus in the acclaimed comic-book movie sequel

The Guardians of Justice season 1 – Brand-new superhero satire, combining multiple animation styles

United (2011) – TV film about the tragic Munich air disaster and Manchester United’s Busby Babes, starring David Tennant

Worst Roommate Ever season 1 – Five-part true-crime documentary highlighting unsettling true stories about nightmare roommates. New from Blumhouse Television

Wednesday 2nd March

Against the Ice (2022) – Netflix Original survival film starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole about a real-life Danish expedition

Savage Rhythm season 1 – Spanish-language series about two dancers who clash on and off the dance floor

Thursday 3rd March

American Girl (2021) – Taiwanese drama that unfolds during the 2003 SARS outbreak

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2 – Family-oriented CGI re-imagining of the 1983 series

Midnight at Pera Palace season 1 – Turkish drama about a young journalist who accidentally travels back in time

Power Rangers: Dino Fury season 2 – New season of the latest Power Rangers series

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) – New nature documentary exploring the Okavango Delta, narrated by Regé-Jean Page

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2 – French reality series following a luxury property business

The Weekend Away (2022) – Netflix Original thriller starring Leighton Meester as a woman accused of killing her best friend on a weekend getaway in Croatia

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) – Brazilian stand-up special

Friday 4th March

Making Fun season 1 – Jimmy DiResta and his friends make pointless inventions thought up by kids

Lies and Deceit season 1 – Spanish remake of ITV thriller series Liar

Meskina (2022) – Dutch rom-com about a woman whose family desperately want her to couple up

Nightride (2021) – One-shot thriller about a dealer trying to pull off one last job in order to go straight

Pieces of Her season 1 – Brand-new drama starring Toni Collette as a woman who tries to piece together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack takes place in their small town

The Invisible Thread (2022) – Italian film about the teenage son of two fathers making a documentary about them, until a plot twist occurs in his family

Saturday 5th March

August, Osage County (2013) – An all-star cast feature in this tragicomedy about a dysfunctional family

Sunday 6th March

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) – Animated follow-up to 2007’s film

Rick and Morty season 5 – The latest season of the hit adult animated sci-fi

Tuesday 8th March

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts season 2 – Season 2 of the Italian romantic comedy series about a woman who befriends a charismatic astrology guru

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (2022) – Netflix Original stand-up special

Wednesday 9th March

Queer Eye: Germany season 1 – German spin-off of the popular American reality series

The Andy Warhol Diaries – Documentary series based on the famous pop artist’s diaries, from executive producer Ryan Murphy

The Bombardment (2022) – Danish film telling the story of a World War Two bombing mission that accidentally targeted a school

The Last Kingdom season 5 – The final season of the historical series based on The Saxon Stories

Thursday 10th March

Karma’s World season 2 – Children’s animated series produced by and starring Ludacris

Kotaro Lives Alone season 1 – Japanese anime series about a lonely little boy who moves into an apartment building on his own

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2016) – Animated follow-up to the 2007 film, featuring the voices of WWE Superstars including John Cena and The Undertaker

Friday 11th March

17 Again (2009) – Comedy film starring Zac Efron and Matthew Perry about a 37-year-old man who becomes his 17-year-old self

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 – The fourth season of the documentary series taking a look behind the scenes of Formula 1

Hail, Caesar! (2016) – A Coen brothers comedy about 1950s Hollywood starring George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and more

Life After Death with Tyler Henry season 1 – A reality series about clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After season 1 – Spanish comedy about a couple who must find each other to break a spell on their town

The Adam Project (2022) – Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo team up as father and son in this time-travel sci-fi film. Also starring Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana

Sunday 13th March

IT: Chapter Two (2019) – The final part of this modern remake of Stephen King’s IT, starring James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain

Tuesday 15th March

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) – Netflix Original stand-up special

Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) – Italian film about two people who meet at a mental institution and turn a fictional restaurant into reality

Untouchable (2011) – Multi-award-winning French comedy-drama which tells the true story of a wealthy aristocrat with quadriplegia who hires an ex-con as a caregiver

Team Zenko Go season 1 – Animated children’s series from DreamWorks

Wednesday 16th March

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank season 1 – Brazilian true crime docuseries about thieves who stole 160 million reais in 2005

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series) – A limited series from the executive producer of Tiger King, this docuseries tells the story of a celebrity vegan restaurateur who became a fugitive

Thursday 17th March

Rescued by Ruby (2022) – Starring Grant Gustin, this drama based on a true story explores the bond between a state trooper and a dog named Ruby

Friday 18th March

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question season 1 – Italian talk-show series

Black Crab (2022) – Post-apocalyptic Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace as a soldier on a desperate mission

Cracow Monsters season 1 – Polish fantasy series about a young woman who joins a mysterious professor to investigate paranormal activity

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love season 1 – Indian comedy series about a lonely man in his twenties who is guided by an imaginary wizard in his quest for love

Human Resources season 1 – A Big Mouth spin-off that follows the former series’ collection of monsters in their workplace

Light the Night part 3 – Mandarin drama about the red-light district in 1980s Taipei

Standing Up season 1 – French comedy series about four friends trying to make it in the world of stand-up

Top Boy season 4 – The long-awaited fourth season of the former-Channel 4 crime drama starring Ashley Walters

Windfall (2022) – A Netflix Original thriller film about a wealthy couple who interrupt someone robbing their holiday home. Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) – A Spanish language romantic film about a chance encounter between two strangers in Peru

Young, Famous & African season 1 – A South African reality series following famed and affluent stars in Johannesburg

Thursday 24th March

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) – Romantic Japanese drama about a photographer who falls in love with a hairstylist

Friday 25th March

Bridgerton season 2 – The Shonda Rhimes-produced international hit Bridgerton returns for its second season

Transformers: Botbots season 1 – New animated Transformers series

Monday 28th March

Thermae Romae Novae season 1 – Anime series about an architect from ancient Rome who starts randomly surfacing in present-day Japan

Tuesday 29th March

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock season 1 – A biographical French docuseries about rock and roll and pop singer Johnny Hallyday

Mighty Express season 6 – Canadian CGI children’s series

