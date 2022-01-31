Top Boy season 4 release date confirmed with new casting details

The new series will consist of eight episodes and follow Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) as they continue to build their drug empire on Summerhouse turf.

Netflix has confirmed the next Top Boy instalment will be available on the streamer from 18th March.

Joining the Walters and Robinson are Micheal Ward as up-and-coming drug dealer Jamie, who almost got the better of Dushane and Sully last season, and Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz, whose romantic relationship with Dushane was beginning to get serious when we left things off.

Netflix has now confirmed there will be some new faces joining the Top Boy cast too. A Very Secret Service star Josephine De La Baume, Howard Charles (Shadow and Bone), Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight), and rap and grime artist ‘NoLay’ (Natalie Athanasiou) and Adwoa Aboah are all set to appear, though it’s unclear at this stage who they’ll be playing.

Other faces viewers will recognise that have been confirmed include Jasmine Jobson as dealer Jaq and Saffron Hocking as her sister Lauryn, Lisa Dawn as drug lord Lizzie, Kadeem Ramsay as Jamie’s second in command Kit, Jolade Obasola as Amma and Hope Ikpoku and Araloylin Oshunremi as Jamie’s brothers Aaron and Stef.

The latter were actually framed by Dushane at the end of last series, which will likely put some tension on his newly formed partnership with Jamie, and affect his already strained relationship with Sully.

We also found out at the end of last series that addicts Sarah and Lee were actually undercover agents investigating Dushane, which we're certain will crank up the pressure when the series returns this spring.

Top Boy seasons 1-3 are on Netflix. Season 4 will release on 18th March 2022.