Michael Caine denies reports he’s retiring from acting

Michael Caine has clarified that he hasn’t retired from acting, despite previously saying that his upcoming film role is likely to be his last.

In a tweet published on Saturday, Caine wrote: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

His comments follow a recent story from The Wrap, in which the 88-year-old’s representatives confirmed that the Italian Job star was “not fully retiring”.

In an interview with Metro in May, the Academy Award winner said that his role in upcoming film Best Sellers was likely to be his last.

“I got this alcoholic part and, funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really,” he said. “Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.

“And I also wrote a book – a couple of books – which were published and were successful. I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because, as an actor, you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to a studio. A writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!”

Shortly afterwards, on Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, Caine confirmed that Best Sellers would be his last film, saying when asked: “I think it would be, yeah.

“There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies that I’d want to do.

“Also I’m 88! There’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88! You know?”

The British icon recently starred in Tenet and played Fagin in Twist – an adaptation of Oliver Twist.

