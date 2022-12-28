A statement announcing Bird's death said that he died "peacefully" aged 86 at Pendean care home in West Sussex. A family funeral will be followed by a celebration of his life in the New Year.

John Bird, the well-known actor and comedian, has died aged 86, his representatives have confirmed.

Bird was a familiar face on satirical television shows, namely in those alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner whilst in the comedy trio. Bird performed alongside Fortune and Bremner in Channel 4's satirical show Bremner, Bird And Fortune.

The series ran for 16 seasons, as well as one-off specials, between 1999 and 2008, and went on to be nominated for several BAFTA TV Awards.

A pivotal part of the satire boom in 1960s TV, Bird's death is almost nine years to the day since his comedy partner John Fortune passed away.

Comedians John Bird (L) and John Fortune photographed at the BAFTA Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 29, 1997. Denzil McNeelance/TV Times via Getty Images

Paying tribute on Twitter, Bremner wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment.

"If you do one thing today, watch one of his interview sketches with John Fortune and ask yourself if it’s ever been more beautifully done. RIP George Parr."

He continued: "I used to watch from the wings and marvel at how the two friends made it look so effortless, so blissfully funny, their skill and enjoyment in the moment making light of the seriously detailed research that went into each piece."

Meanwhile, actor Tony Gardner also penned a tribute on social media, writing: "Honoured to have spent time in the company of John Bird while making TV and Radio over the years.

"A wonderful gentleman, hugely talented, incredibly funny and with ALL the stories. RIP John x."

Finally, comedian Angela Barnes wrote on Twitter: "Ahh RIP John Bird, you were wonderful in Bremner Bird and Fortune, and Absolute Power and other satirical shows.

Advertisement

"However to me, and probably to others of my vintage, you will always be remembered as Marmalade Atkins’ Dad."