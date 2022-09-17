ITV's weekend TV schedule changes confirmed

The broadcaster has shifted its programming throughout the week since the death of Queen Elizabeth II , with changes expected to take place up until Monday.

ITV has announced the changes to its weekend schedule in the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

Today (17th September), ITV's morning schedule is largely unchanged, although there will be no 9:25am news bulletin so all other programmes shift forward five minutes.

However, in a change to the previous line-up, 2pm's Goodwood Revival Live is being moved to ITV3 and 4pm's Celebrity Lingo, hosted by RuPaul, is removed from the early evening line-up.

Instead from 1:45pm, ITV airs Ainsley's Caribbean Kitchen, Simply Raymond Blanc, Dickinson's Real Deal Winners, Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals and Catchphrase.

Ninja Warrior UK then airs at the earlier time of 4:30pm, followed by news coverage at 5:30pm. The Masked Dancer (7pm), The Voice UK (8:30pm) and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (10pm) complete the evening line-up.

The Jonathan Ross Show: Special Guests was due to be part of the schedule but makes way as part of the changes, while The Queen in Her Own Words is added to the schedule at 3am for early morning TV watchers.

Read more:

On Sunday, Good Morning Britain is back on our screens one day early at 6am, replacing CITV and ITV News.

The Goodwood Revival continues on ITV3, so Ainsley's Caribbean Kitchen, Simply Raymond Blanc, James Martin's Great British Adventure and Dickinson's Real Deal Winners fill in from 2pm.

Celebrity Lingo is removed from its 6:30pm slot, allowing the next episode of Coronation Street to go out at 7pm.

ITV is then marking the National Moment of Reflection to remember Queen Elizabeth II, which takes place at 8pm.

While Ridley will air at 8:05pm, starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar, DNA Journey won't be broadcast at 10:20pm, with Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad airing in its place.

Later that evening, The Queen Remembered – a documentary detailing the reign of Queen Elizabeth II – is set to air at 11:45pm.

The Queen died on Thursday 8th September at the age of 96, with her funeral set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in UK history, serving the country for 70 years.

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.