Freeview announced earlier this month that channel changes would occur on both Wednesday and Thursday (29th and 30th June) due to a broadcast signal, named COM7 Multiplex, being closed down in order to make way for the latest 5G mobile technology from EE.

Freeview users across the UK face a big week of disruption, with nine popular channels being removed, several channels changing places and others changing their programming and coverage.

With less bandwidth to use, Freeview has been forced to make some changes which include taking a number of TV channels off air.

A Freeview spokesman said: “Since the decision by Ofcom to make more airwaves available for mobile data, the Ofcom licence for some channels broadcasting on Freeview has expired.

"This means that affected channels are making changes to the way they are broadcast moving forward."

On the system update, they continued: "Channels will be making changes to the way they are broadcast on 29th June 2022. You will need to retune your TV to continue watching these channels."

The BBC added: "As a consequence of the closure of COM7, BBC News on Freeview will be available only in SD from the end of June 2022. However, you can still watch it in HD on BBC iPlayer."

If you're wondering which channels will be missing from Freeview going forward, or how to retune your TV, read on for everything you need to know about the Freeview channel changes.

Freeview channel changes on 29th June

Channel name changes

4Music – Channel 31 – Changing to E4 Extra

Channel coverage changes: New Freeview channels 2022

Together TV - Increased coverage - Channel number 83

That’s TV (UK) - Increased coverage - Channel number 91

Quest Red +1- Increased coverage - Channel number 71

BBC FOUR HD - Increased coverage - Channel number 106

CBeebies HD - Increased coverage - Channel number 205

Freeview channel closures

Craft Extra - Channel number 95 - is shutting down.

Freeview channel changes on 30th June

Channel name changes

Horror - Channel number 41 - Changing to Legend

CBS Drama - Channel number 61 - Changing to RealityXtra

Channel coverage changes: New Freeview channels 2022

Now 80’s - Channel 77 - Reduction in coverage, now available in Manchester only

That’s Music - Channel 92 - Moving to Channel 91, and rebranding to Classic Hits and increasing coverage

That's TV (UK) - Channel 91 - Moving to channel 65

Freeview channel closures

Freesports - 65

CBS Justice - 69

More4+1 - 86

PBS America+1 - 87

Forces TV - 96

BBC News HD - 107

QVC HD - 111

QVC Beauty HD - 112

Quest HD - 114

How to retune your Freeview TV

Freeview users will need to retune their TVs or boxes on both Wednesday and Thursday (29th and 30th June).

Freeview gives a step-by-step guide for how to retune your TV or device on its website. Check out Freeview’s retuning help section.

