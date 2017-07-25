“It wasn’t directed that we would kiss,” Whelan told EW. “It just seemed like something we should do. We led it, very much so. It was meant to be a suggestion [of flirting] and then it became more sexual than we expected because it seemed right.

“There was only a skeleton crew working because the rig could only take so much weight, so we were left very much on our own. And who wouldn’t want to kiss Indira? I mean, come on!”

Well, according to Varma there was one person who wasn’t so keen – Whelan’s stunt double, who had to stand in as the ship they were in was rocked by Euron Greyjoy’s (Pilou Asbæk) attack.

“Gemma had hurt her back so there were some stunts she couldn’t do,” Varma said. “So I had to start kissing this poor stunt double and she was so terrified! That was quite funny, bless her. I don’t think she’d ever been put in that situation before. She’s used to falling over and being attacked and all the stunts, but to be kissed by an actress was a bit beyond her.”

Whelan added: “I think it’s a wonderful scene and amusing as well — like that look from Yara to Theon that says a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do…”

Even when it’s not scripted, apparently.

