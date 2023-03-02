From the executive producer of Pretty Little Liars , the series follows murdered student Maddie Nears (Peyton List), whose soul haunts the grounds of the high school where she met her untimely end.

Paramount Plus is quickly carving out a niche for itself as the home of supernatural teen drama, with School Spirits set to join Teen Wolf and Wolf Pack later this month.

Though she has no means to communicate with the mortal plain, she is nevertheless intent on uncovering who is responsible for her death – watching her classmates and teachers intently for any clues they may disclose.

The trailer for the series promises plenty of drama, mystery and creepy moments as secrets are revealed. But will Maddie ever get justice – or peace?

Read on for everything you need to know about School Spirits on Paramount Plus.

School Spirits is scheduled for release on Paramount Plus UK on Friday 10th March 2023.

Like other originals on the service, the series will follow a weekly release schedule.

School Spirits cast

Peyton List (Cobra Kai) leads the cast of School Spirits as the late Maddie Nears, who is trapped in a limbo state after being murdered, but determined to find out who is responsible.

Kristian Flores (Reboot) co-stars as her distraught friend Simon Elroy – still in the realm of the living – who is equally obsessed with finding out what happened to her.

The series also features Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim (Zombies) as Wally, a member of the so-called "Split River High afterlife support group".

Also attending the group is Sarah Yarkin (Not Okay) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why) as Charley and Josh Zuckerman (The Offer) as Mr Martin, who acts as chair of the meetings.

School Spirits also stars Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) as Maddie's mother, Sandra.

Rounding out the cast are Spencer Macpherson (American Gods), Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds), Kiara Pichardo (The Society), Patrick Gilmore (The Good Doctor) and Alison Thornton (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce).

What is School Spirits about?

Sarah Yarkin plays Rhonda in School Spirits. Paramount+

School Spirits tells the story of teen student Maddie Nears, who awakes in her school boiler room to discover that she has been murdered and now walks the grounds as a paranormal entity.

She is soon inducted into Split River High's after life support group – attended by others who have died on the property over the years – which helps put her experience into perspective.

Furious and disturbed by her fate, which she cannot recall, Maddie sets about seeking the truth of what happened to her and ensuring justice is served.

School Spirits trailer

The full trailer for School Spirits is now available, promising plenty of scares and secrets in the season to come. Watch below:

Previously, a shorter teaser arrived online, introducing the dark premise. Watch now:

School Spirits is coming to Paramount Plus on Friday 10th March – you can sign up for Paramount Plus now. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

