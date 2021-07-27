The Wilds season 2: release date, cast, trailer and plot details

Amazon Prime Video drama The Wilds was released ahead of Christmas last year, capturing viewers’ imaginations with its distinct brand of “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party”.

Following plenty of twists and a season finale cliffhanger, the show will be returning for a much-anticipated second instalment – and there’ll be plenty of new faces joining the cast for season two.

The show follows a group of teenage girls stranded on an island after a plane crash, with the action cutting back and forth with flashbacks to their time in school, and their time on the island in the present. The twist? The girls weren’t stranded by accident…

Last time around, the first episode of the Amazon Original was made free to watch for non-subscribers, so fingers crossed the streamer replicates the festive gesture for season two.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Wilds season two.

The Wilds season 2 release date

Filming for The Wilds season two was delayed (apparently restarting in April 2020), so we’d probably expect either end of 2021 or early 2022 for a release date.

The Wilds season 2 cast

The first season featured an ensemble cast, with a mix of familiar and fresh faces playing the group of teen girls, including Mia Healey (Shelby), Shannon Berry (Dot), Helena Howard (Nora), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah), Sophia Ali (Fatin), Jenna Clause (Martha), Reign Edwards (Rachel), and Erana James (Toni).

However, we’re set to see a brand new set of male teenage characters in The Wilds season two, played by the likes of Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan.

What happened at the end of The Wilds season one?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Wilds season one*

We knew early on that the girls weren’t ‘stranded’ by accident, with a shadowy group of adults watching their every move in a surveillance area.

The group (who are unwittingly taking part in a social experiment) are dubbed the ‘Dawn of Eve’ girls, but the big twist at the end of the season revealed that there is, in fact, another experiment going on.

Flash forward to when the girls are being interviewed by supposed FBI agents following their ‘rescue,’ and Leah (who was right all along about her suspicions) manages to sneak out of the cell she’s being held in.

In the final moments, we see a surveillance screen showing a group of stranded teenage boys, while a file reveals that the experiment is called ‘The Twilight of Adam’.

Rachel was also viciously attacked by a shark in episode ten, but we know that she’ll survive (but lose a hand, as we’ve glimpsed in flash forwards).

The Wilds season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Wilds season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

