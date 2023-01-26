The show, which comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, is based on Edo van Belkom's 2004 book of the same name, and follows a group of teen werewolves who come together.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Scooby Doo live action films, is returning to TV, this time for brand-new supernatural teen series Wolf Pack.

But for fans of Gellar or of Teen Wolf who want to catch the series in the UK, just how can they watch it and what is it about?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wolf Pack.

How to watch Wolf Pack in the UK

While viewers in the US are already devouring Wolf Pack, with the show having released on Thursday 26th January 2023, it is arriving a day later in the UK, meaning fans will have to wait just that little bit longer.

The show will stream on Paramount Plus in the UK from Friday 27th January 2023, with episodes then arriving weekly on the service each Friday.

What is Wolf Pack about?

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey in Wolf Pack. Paramount+/MTV Entertainment Inc.

The official synopsis for Wolf Pack says: "Based on the book series by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

''Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.''

Wolf Pack is arriving on the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie, which also comes from Davis and will stream on Paramount Plus, too. However, he has been quick to state that the two projects are in no way linked.

He told SFX: “I know that everybody gets confused by it, but I always say, 'Nobody thinks Twilight is in the same universe as Interview with the Vampire.' There can be two werewolf shows that exist in separate spaces."

Davis continued: "It’s funny because one of the things we did was consciously try and do things differently with Wolf Pack. I said, 'I don’t want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.'

More like this

"Teen Wolf was very comic book. It had a real sense of humour… not that Wolf Pack doesn’t have a sense of humour, but it’s not as comedic as Teen Wolf."

Wolf Pack cast - who stars with Sarah Michelle Gellar?

The cast of Wolf Pack. Paramount+/MTV Entertainment Inc.

Buffy star Gellar is joined in the series by Westworld's Rodrigo Santoro, alongside a group of young actors including Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard.

You can find a list of the main cast of Wolf Pack right here:

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey

Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs

Armani Jackson as Everett Lang

Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro

Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs

Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolf Pack trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Wolf Pack right here, now.

Wolf Pack premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 27th January 2023, with episodes dropping weekly. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.