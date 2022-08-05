As a result, two major characters from Lucifer are now returning to television screens, less than a year since the show ended its run with an emotional sixth season.

While this won't have been obvious to those unfamiliar with the comic books, crime drama Lucifer actually began life as a spin-off from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, which is getting a mega-budget adaptation on Netflix this month.

However, in a move that could prove controversial among diehard fans, creator and executive producer Gaiman has opted to recast both roles for this adaptation, noting that he aims to be much more faithful to the comics.

"I love the Lucifer TV series... I think what those guys do is fabulous and delightful and we are not planning to do that," the fantasy author told RadioTimes.com. "We are planning to do something that is a whole lot more like what we did in the comic, only slightly bigger."

That means Lesley-Ann Brandt is out as Mazikeen (aka Maze), despite becoming something of a breakout star among the Lucifer cast, with many fans lauding her performance in the no-nonsense role.

Here's everything you need to know about The Sandman's version of Mazikeen, including who plays her and which episodes she appears in.

Is Mazikeen in The Sandman?

Yes, Mazikeen does indeed appear in The Sandman television series, debuting in the fourth episode – titled A Hope in Hell – when Dream visits Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) in search of his magical helm.

The character makes a brief reappearance in The Sandman episode 10, although we won't spoil that here for anyone who is yet to watch ahead.

The Sandman's version of Mazikeen permanently has her demon face showing – upon which the left half is severely disfigured – while the version presented in Lucifer usually kept this hidden (barring fleeting moments in seasons 1, 2 and 5).

Who plays Mazikeen in The Sandman?

Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Cassie Clare (Mazikeen) in The Sandman Netflix

Cassie Clare portrays Mazikeen in The Sandman, who viewers may recognise from her earlier roles in The Witcher, The Irregulars and Channel 4 drama The Bisexual.

She takes over from South African actor Lesley-Ann Brandt, who appeared in all six seasons of Lucifer, where the ongoing story saw her regularly flip between ally and foe to the title character.

Her shaky allegiance was largely provoked by Lucifer's decision to permanently relocate to Earth, but Gwendoline Christie's Morningstar is yet to make that choice, which is why The Sandman's version of the character is depicted as more loyal.

