"Lost: a green leather pen case, containing a Montblanc ballpoint pen and an ordinary pencil," Pullman wrote.

"I'm particularly attached to the pen, because I wrote His Dark Materials with it. If anyone finds it, I'd appreciate a tweet."

The tweet, which at the time of writing has been retweeted over 4,000 times, has garnered the attention of fans — many of whom are offering to lend the author their own pens.

However, some Twitter users are a little more cynical about the likelihood of Pullman seeing the pen again — unless it's on eBay...

The His Dark Materials trilogy forms the basis of the BBC's upcoming TV adaptation, starring James McCoy, Ruth Wilson and 13-year-old Dafne Keen, who's set to play Lyra, a gutsy heroine with a talent for lying.

Fingers crossed Pullman finds his pen! If only he had an alethiometer going spare...