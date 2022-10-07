Rings of Power episode 7 recap: The Stranger hunted and Mordor is born

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues on from its epic sixth episode with the penultimate episode of the first season, The Eye.

Of course, The Eye comes with its own connotations for fans of the works of J. R. R. Tolkien but this week it is all about how our characters in the Southlands pick up the pieces in the aftermath of that huge volcanic eruption of the mountain Orodruin.

Additionally, we catch up with the Harfoots and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) before checking in with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and his mission to obtain Mithril from the Dwarves at Khazad-dûm.

So, here's what went down in the penultimate episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7.

**Spoiler warning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7**

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rings of Power episode 7 recap: The Eye

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The episode opens in the charred and red-lit ruins of the Southlands and we can see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) awaken covered in ash. After standing, Galadriel is almost hit by a galloping horse which is on fire before surveying the fiery wreckage of the village with corpses lying around.

Galadriel calls for Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) before coming across a scared Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) who stays by her side.

Across the village, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and Valandil (Alex Tarrant) move some of the wreckage and find the dead body of their friend Ontamo (Anthony Crum). Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) aids women and children before some timber collapses on some of those in the village, including Isildur. Fiery dust and ash fall into the Queen Regent's eyes, causing her to scream. Elendil calls for Isildur as Valandil tries to help the Queen Regent.

Meanwhile, the Harfoot caravan continues on the move through central Middle-Earth and comes across the fiery remains of debris from the volcanic eruption in the south. Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry) remarks that he had once been told of "mountains that spit fire" and worries it is a sign that a new evil is rising. The Harfoots then set to work picking apples for good but some of the trees are dying or are covered in ash.

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Prime Video

The Stranger inspects one of the trees, as Burrows wonders if The Stranger could fix the trees, but Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) are concerned. Burrows goes to approach him, while The Stranger mutters to one of the trees in an unknown tongue and it begins to crack and shake before a branch falls, almost hurting Nori and her little sister. Afterwards, the Harfoots stare at the upset Stranger in shock.

Meanwhile, in the city of Khazad-dûm, Elrond and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) approach King Durin III (Peter Mullan) with promises of riches and supplies in return for a supply of Mithril to aid the Elves. Elrond pleads with the King to help save his people but the King says he will speak with his son.

After Elrond leaves with the King's guards, the King discusses the nature of their people and how he won't risk the lives of Dwarves to help the Elves cheat death. The King won't defy the will of higher powers as this could result in the fall of Khazad-dûm and even Middle-Earth. The Prince longs to help his friend but the King apologises for refusing.

Speaking with his wife Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Prince Durin fears he cannot force his father into helping the Elves, but Disa suggests they act out to encourage the other Dwarf-lords. The Prince won't resist his King's wishes. Elrond soon visits and it soon becomes clear that the King has refused to answer the plea from the Elves. The Prince asks Elrond to stay for dinner but the Half-Elven must depart to inform High King Gil-galad of what has happened. The two friends have a tearful parting as they wish to "go towards goodness" to the other. The Prince cries after Elrond departs, to Disa's own sadness, before throwing a piece of Mithril which is then shown to heal one of the dying leaves from the Elven kingdom of Lindon. The couple is shocked before the Prince calls after Elrond.

More like this

Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, and Peter Mullan as King Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Prime Video

Meanwhile, in the charred and fiery ruins of the Southlands, Theo asks Galadriel why the Orcs have done this and she responds that they are making it their own home, their "Shadow Land". Galadriel encourages Theo to realise that they have lost and the Southlands are gone. Theo tells Galadriel that it is not her fault, but she answers that it is.

Elsewhere, surviving Númenoreans make their way on foot and by horse out of the Southlands for safer havens. Elendil looks out for Isildur but sees only his horse without Isildur.

Valandil arrives with the Queen Regent but it is clear that there is no good news for Elendil about Isildur.

As they walk, Theo tells Galadriel that he fears he has lost his mother Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Galadriel tells him to wait and see and they head to the hillside to find the camp that Númenor set up there, but must be wary as Orcs can move in daylight there now.

Galadriel notes that Orcs did not exist when she was Theo's age and should be wary to not glorify dark acts as wars are fought both within and without. Galadriel hands Theo her sword and suggests she can make him a soldier as his desire to be one is clear.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Prime Video

Across the forest, the Queen Regent moves on Elendil's horse and asks him how much further until the encampment and he tells her not far, but Elendil soon realises that the Queen Regent has lost her eyesight. However, Míriel encourages them to guide her horse as she does not want the people to notice.

Further north, Sadoc Burrows gives The Stranger directions to find a settlement of Men where they can hopefully direct him to the stars he seeks. The saddened Stranger looks across at the Harfoots before moving on. After the two part ways, the tree that The Stranger had chanted to is shown to be sprouting new life. The Stranger is watched by the Brandyfoots and Poppy before leaving, before Nori herself hands The Stranger an apple which he gladly takes before departing. Nori is sad to watch him go.

Afterwards, Nori speaks to her mother Marigold (Sara Zwangobani) and regrets having followed the meteor and meeting The Stranger. A numbed Nori is resigned to her life as a Harfoot and resolves to not follow any other adventurous dreams.

As night arrives in the Southlands, Theo and Galadriel camp beneath a fallen tree and he asks her if she has ever lost anyone she loves. In response, Galadriel speaks of her brother Finrod and her husband Celeborn, the latter of whom she met in a glade of flowers when he saw her dancing. Galadriel recalls fixing Celeborn's armour when the war against Morgoth came but she never saw him again. Theo apologises to Galadriel for handing over the Hilt to the enemy, but Galadriel does not blame him. Theo asks how he can let go of these feelings, but Galadriel answers that sometimes they should trust the designs of higher powers. However, Theo cannot see any design in the loss of the Southlands and neither can Galadriel.

The pair are then forced to stay silent as a group of Orcs pass by and, thankfully, do not notice them. Afterwards, Galadriel encourages Theo to sleep.

Peter Mullan as King Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power YouTube/Prime Video

In Khazad-dûm, Prince Durin IV himself digs for Mithril with Elrond by his side, noticing another tremor after he digs. The pair rest and drink together and Elrond mocks the repetitive naming of Durin's line with the same one. The Prince then reveals that they have their own secret names amongst their family and loved ones. Durin then goes to say this name to Elrond but he stops him and tells him to save it.

The Prince then keeps on digging and the tremors continue but soon he spots a large quantity of Mithril within a large gap in the mountain. Elrond looks upon the vast quantities of the ore that flow like veins through the mountain. They are interrupted by a furious King Durin III who refuses to look upon the quantities of Mithril and has Elrond ejected from the mountain.

Outside the gate to the city, a bereft Elrond sits but holds a small piece of Mithril in his hand and then smiles to himself.

Inside the King's chambers, the monarch recalls the Prince's birth and poor health as an infant but how he had personally cared for him every night as the Queen had slept. The King recalled one night looking down at the Prince's baby face and seeing a vision of a great beard befitting a Dwarven King. When the King told his wife, the Queen was comforted as he told her that their son would "move mountains". However, the Prince notes that the King suffocates any of his ambitions or independent thought and comments on how Elrond is as close to him as if he had been a natural brother. The furious monarch removes his son's gold chain and then comments that the Prince should not pick it up again as it is no longer his.

Back in the Harfoot camp, Poppy eats a red apple, worrying an awaking Nori who then sees how lush the nearby trees and plantation have grown. Poppy credits The Stranger for "fixing" things. The Harfoots bank the rich stock of fruit and vegetables to feast on. Poppy goes to fetch some water from a stream before noticing a large footprint and then going to vanish.

The Nomad (Edith Poor), The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), and The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Poppy's bucket is soon found by The Dweller (Bridie Sisson) and her companions The Nomad (Edith Poor) and The Ascetic (Kali Kopae).

At night, Poppy and Nori watch as the three enigmatic women inspect the tree that The Stranger had touched and then point across the land to where they believe The Stranger went. They go to depart when Nori emerges and addresses them, telling them that they are going the wrong way and directing them in the opposite direction. The three then vanish before appearing closer to Nori, prompting the Harfoots to emerge and telling them to depart. The Dweller, however, holds on to the fiery torch of Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith), puts it out then blows embers in black smoke to burn the Harfoots' belongings - to their horror and devastation. The three women then vanished.

At the Númenórean encampment, more soldiers and survivors of the devastation in the Southlands arrive. Elendil calms Isildur's panicked horse Berrick. Valandil notes that the horse won't listen to anyone, prompting Elendil to set the horse free and it gallops away into the hills. Elendil reveals he regrets ever pulling Galadriel onto his ship.

Galadriel and Theo soon come upon the camp themselves and the former is clearly burdened. Theo searches the camp for his mother and heads to a medics' tent and fears her dead body is inside. Thankfully, Bronwyn soon emerges behind Theo and the pair are emotionally reunited. Theo is then reunited with Arondir and the pair happily embrace. Galadriel then enters and Arondir bows to her before she asks after the Queen Regent.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Prime Video

On the mountainside, Elendil speaks to the Queen Regent and reveals that the Southlands are being escorted to a safe settlement by a small garrison of Númenóreans but the vast majority are readying to sail back to Númenor. Elendil is angered when Bronwyn arrives with Galadriel. Apologising for what has happened, Galadriel addresses the Queen Regent who then touches the Elf's tearful face and tells her to save her pity for their enemies. Míriel then claims that their enemies do not know what they have begun, as Númenor will return to Middle-Earth. Galadriel promises that the Elves will be ready, as Miriel commands Elendil that they will soon set sail. Elendil, however, breaks down in tears.

Back with the Harfoots, Nori is devastated after what has happened. This prompts Largo to give an inspiring speech about how the Harfoots will stay true to each other whatever happens and with big hearts.

Nori then packs up her things and reveals she is leaving to help The Stranger and warn him of what is coming. Poppy then reveals she will go with Nori, as will Marigold. Malva (Thusitha Jayasundera) then recommends that Sadoc goes with them as a trail-finder, to which he agrees and the four set off in search of their friend.

On the ship back to Númenor, the Queen Regent stands strong. Watching from the mountainside, Galadriel reveals to Arondir that she is certain that the Númenóreans will return. Bronwyn then approaches and reveals that the surviving Southlanders are now in a position to leave for a Númenórean colony on Middle-Earth with fresh land to have a fresh start. Arondir seems pained by the thought of parting from Bronwyn and Theo.

Galadriel reveals that she will depart for Lindon to inform High King Gil-galad about what has happened and face her fate there. Bronwyn then asks after King Halbrand who is then revealed to be wounded in a tent and Galadriel approaches him and reveals that he needs elvish medicine to survive.

"Well, my friend, it seems fate has in store for us one more raft," notes Galadriel, but Halbrand is resolute that this is not over and they will not abandon the Southlands to a terrible fate.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The wounded Halbrand then emerges from his tent and the Southlanders bow to him as he walks by as Brownyn calls for "strength to the King". Galadriel climbs on her horse and then tells Theo to keep her sword. Theo calls out for "strength to the Southlands". Galadriel and Halbrand then ride to Lindon.

Back in Khazad-dûm, Princess Disa counsels Prince Durin IV and blames the King for his distrusting and paranoid ways, noting that one day it will be Durin IV who rules the kingdom with her by his side. The Princess notes that the Mithril belongs to them and that one day they will dig.

In the mines of the city, King Durin III orders the hole to the Mithril to be seized before throwing the leaf from Lindon through the hole as it falls to the depths of the mountain. The leaf lands at the bottom before then burning as a Balrog of Morgoth stirs and breathes flame.

In the devastated Southlands, a victorious Adar (Joseph Mawle) proclaims the Southlands to be the Orcs' new home. As the Orcs proclaim Adar as the "Lord of the Southlands", he denies that the land is called this anymore. A sweeping vista is shown of the hellish landscape with the words "The Southlands" burning away to reveal its new name: Mordor.

Verdict

The Balrog in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 is a suitable penultimate episode that tees fan up for the finale but also picks up directly where its predecessor left off.

Continuing on from last week's action-packed instalment, this outing felt full of hopelessness and rightfully so - the Southlands are gone and have been replaced by the hellish land of Mordor.

Adar has succeeded in his plan and now the Orcs have their home, but knowing that Sauron will eventually rule this domain, you can't help but feel that Adar's days are numbered.

It was also fun to see the pairing of Galadriel and Theo and the tease of Celeborn eventually arriving in the show.

Meanwhile, it felt appropriate to catch up with the other storylines after there was some sitting out from last week's episode.

The storyline involving Mithril feels a bit slow-paced but Elrond and Prince Durin IV make the most likeable pairing in the show and so it's always good to spend time with them. The result of the storyline also feels like a turning point for Prince Durin's character as he looks poised to rebel further against his father.

Elrond's departure with some Mithril also perhaps suggests that they could be used with creating some titular rings.

Elsewhere, it felt right to have the Harfoot community more united as choosing to stand by The Stranger as those scary sorceresses hunt down the man who fell in the meteor. While we may already be stocked up on enigmatic characters, we can't help but be curious about where this storyline is going in the grander scheme of the story.

Finally, as many characters who were in the Southlands begin to go their separate ways, of course, many will be looking to what de facto lead character Galadriel will do in the finale and where her close bond with Halbrand will go next.

The series concludes its first season next week.

Read more on The Rings of Power:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.