Who is Celeborn? Rings of Power star teases Galadriel's husband

In the seventh episode of the Prime Video series, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) must survive in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption in the Southlands .

A classic Lord of the Rings character has been teased in The Rings of Power .

During this, Galadriel is joined by the young human Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) and the pair discuss the loss.

After telling Theo of losing her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher), Galadriel also mentions losing her husband Celeborn in the war against Morgoth.

However, it should be noted that he left for the war and never returned - not quite that he was seen being killed.

Fans of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy will recall Celeborn the Wise, played by Marton Csokas, opposite Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel, and the character features in the central novels by JRR Tolkien.

So, could Celeborn appear down the line in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark teases Galadriel's husband

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Morfydd Clark discussed Galadriel's grief over Celeborn.

Clark noted: "I feel that she thinks that he is dead. But she hasn't mentioned it to anyone else but Theo.

“And I took that as it's so painful to talk about - the fact that he might be gone - and so it's kind of even more so than her brother to a degree.”

She added: “So I feel that when or if we meet Celeborn we will meet someone who truly knows Galadriel.”

Meanwhile, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay also teased Celeborn’s eventual arrival in the show when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Payne said: “[Galadriel] says she never saw him again... so we know there are things that the two of them do together in terms of progeny that they will issue, I could say, that's very important as well as the realms they will found and all kinds of things.

"So it would be very hard to believe that she would never see him again. But let's see."

There has been no word on any castings for Celeborn in the series, but if we don’t see him in the finale then we can possibly expect him in the confirmed second season.

Who is Celeborn in The Lord of the Rings?

Marton Csokas as Celeborn the Wise in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring New Line Cinema

Celeborn the Wise was known as one of the great leaders of Elves in Middle-earth, acting as Lord of Lothlórien, Lord of the Galadhrim, Lord of the Golden Wood, Lord of East Lórien, and Prince of Doriath.

He is the husband of Galadriel, who is the Lady of Lothlórien and one of the bearers of the Three Rings.

In the lore of Tolkien's Middle-earth, Galadriel and Celeborn have a daughter named Celebrían who goes on to marry Elrond.

Together, Elrond and Celebrían have multiple children, including Arwen Undómiel, the great love of Aragorn in the central trilogy. Arwen was portrayed by Hollywood star Liv Tyler in the film series.

In the films, The Fellowship visit Lothlórien and is greeted by both Galadriel and Celeborn, the latter of whom later gives advice to Aragorn.

High King Gil-galad, Galadriel and Elrond in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The character reappears at the end of the film trilogy when he, Galadriel and Elrond journey across the Sundering Sea to the Undying Lands, leaving Middle-Earth forever.

In the novels, Celeborn remained in Middle-Earth for a time after Galadriel's departure before later joining her.

In the Lord of the Rings film series, actor Marton Csokas portrayed Celeborn the Wise in The Fellowship of the Ring and The Return of the King.

