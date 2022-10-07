Rings of Power cut scene revealing Prince Durin IV’s secret name

In the seventh episode of the first season, The Eye, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) is revealed to have a name known only to his Dwarven kin and this is kept a secret from the likes of Elrond (Robert Aramayo), which differentiated the Prince from his father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan).

A scene revealing the private name of Prince Durin IV was cut from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

However, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that the name was set to be revealed in a scene that was later cut for timing reasons.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Payne revealed: "You know, what's funny is…we cut it out in editorial at the last minute."

Revealing that the episode was already in the upper limits they had for runtime, Payne continued: "And there's a moment when it became [Prince Durin] talking to the King; he's talking to his son. And we shot it actually, the King, he says his real name."

Payne then claimed that the Prince's real name was something resembling "Kheled-Tug" and even began to spell it out but McKay stopped him.

The pair joked that they would deny what his name was if this was ever written about.

During the seventh episode, Prince Durin wished to give his friend Elrond a supply of Mithril to give to the Elves but was denied this by his stern and isolationist father.

Peter Mullan as King Durin III (right), Robert Aramayo as Elrond (left), and Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV (centre) in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Prime Video

Tesding the finale, Payne revealed: "I think we can say that there are some plotlines that will come together and that we've sent some people off in some places at the end in terms of you've watched the Numenoreans go home and there are surprises awaiting them there. You've watched Halbrand and Galadriel head off somewhere. You've sort of left Elrond in a predicament where all he has is this one blanket of Mithril - what's he gonna do the Eldar’s still fading and all these guys, one little piece of Mithril.

"So, you know, that tees us up to have some things that have been brewing all season kind of come together and collide. Hopefully, in an unexpected and fun way."

